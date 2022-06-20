McFarland softball: Brynne Bieri, Bailee Judd and Alexis-Rose Fischer named to Rock Valley All-Conference second team; Maddy Fortune and Hannah Hall earn honorable mentions

Five McFarland softball players were named to the Rock Valley All-Conference team with three players earning spots on the second team.

Juniors Brynne Bieri and Bailee Judd were named to the second team.

“Brynne and Bailee are both well-rounded hitters that were dominant in our lineup. They are power hitters that both hit multiple home-runs, and they put the ball in play when needed,” said McFarland head coach Lea Lackey.

At the plate, Bieri hit for a .402 batting average with four homers and knocking in 30 runs. In the circle, Bieri threw 129 innings, recording 191 strikeouts with a 2.61 ERA. Bieri also threw a no-hitter against Big Foot, and tossed four shutouts.

Judd hit .372 with 18 RBIs and hit a home run. Judd hit five doubles and went five-for-five in stolen base attempts.

Senior Alexis-Rose Fischer was named to the Rock Valley All-Conference second team. Fischer stole 17 bases and hit for a .379 batting average.

“Alexis-Rose is the fastest athlete I’ve ever coached. We knew that we had to find a way to have her in our starting lineup this year, especially on the base paths,” said Lackey.

Senior Maddy Fortune was named as an honorable mention. Fortune hit two homers, went nine-for-nine in stolen bases and hit for a .306 batting average.

“Maddy humbly works on, and plays any position that the team needs. This season alone, she started in center field, second base, and at first,” said Lackey. “She always works hard, and asks great questions.”

Senior Hannah Hall hit .278, earning a spot as an honorable mention.

“She will go all out for plays, and made some tremendous diving stops for outs this season. Her willingness to go all out while making plays and running the bases will be missed on this team,” said Lackey.

Hall hit seven doubles, drove in seven runs and stole 13 bases.