Bob Saget’s daughter pens heartfelt Father’s Day tribute to late comedian: ‘He was my best friend’

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
 3 days ago

Bob Saget ’s daughter Lara has shared a loving tribute to her father for Father’s Day, just five months after the late actor’s passing.

On Sunday, the 32-year-old artist and yoga instructor posted a throwback picture of herself and the Full House star to her Instagram in honour of Father’s Day.

“My dad wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend. He wore his heart. He didn’t hide it; he wasn’t afraid of love. My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world,” she captioned the post.

“I have noticed how scary it can be to love that big, to open so fully,” she admitted. “It can be easier to be angry, fearful, negative. Maybe because love has an infinite quality, it is boundless.”

“My dad taught me that it doesn’t matter what life throws, how hard, how painful, how seemingly impossible,” Lara added. “It doesn’t stop that love. He chose love, always.”

Lara went on to say that she is committing to “doing the same” as her father by embracing love, explaining that it is her “responsibility to give it to myself and to share by living in the love.”

“I love you infinitely, dad,” she concluded her touching message. “Happy Father’s Day.”

Bob Saget died on 9 January at 65 years old. The actor and comedian was found in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, just one day after performing a live comedy show. A medical report concluded that Saget died from accidental trauma to the head , most likely from a backwards fall that resulted in him striking his head against the carpeted surface.

Much like his beloved character Danny Tanner in Full House , Saget is also a father to three daughters –  Aubrey, 35, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29 – whom he shares with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. In 2018, Saget married Kelly Rizzo after three years of dating.

Back in January, Lara shared a sweet throwback of herself with her father just three weeks after his death. In the black-and-white photo, the two are pictured touching noses while Saget is acting on a set. “My dad loved with everything he had,” she captioned the Instagram post. “Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest.

In another Instagram post from February, Saget is seen playing with his three young daughters. Lara captioned the heartwarming photo with the message: “My dad recently said that all he wanted to do was to make people laugh and to spread kindness and love. For me, to honor him is to live that.”

On 12 June, Saget was honoured at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards, where he was posthumously given the Impact Award. The comedian’s longtime friend and Full House co-star John Stamos was at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles to present the award, which was accepted by Rizzo on behalf of her late husband.

The travel vlogger took to Instagram to mark the special occasion, writing in her caption that “it will be the privilege of my life” to share Saget’s message of love and laughter “whenever and however I can.”

