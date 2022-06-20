Dan Snyder's attorney reiterates schedule conflict while Snyder's yacht is parked in Cannes

Dan Snyder’s attorneys reiterated to the Oversight Committee on Monday that the Commanders owner will not be able to testify at Monday’s hearing, either in person or virtually, because of a scheduling conflict that has him out of the country.

Meanwhile, an online tracking service has Snyder’s $180 million yacht currently docked in Cannes, where the Cannes Lion awards is taking place this week, where Snyder and his yacht also were in attendance three years ago in search for a sponsor for a new stadium for Washington, according to the New York Post .

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Snyder’s private plan also landed nearby earlier this month, shedding some light on the business event that Snyder and his attorneys are claiming are keeping him from being able to testify.

The NFL has a panel at the event in Cannes, with Russell Wilson listed as one of the speakers for a panel on the league “transforming its brand.”

Snyder’s attorneys said the committee’s refusal to change the date of the hearing is a disregard of Snyder’s due process rights, but the committee isn’t changing the date or time of the hearing.