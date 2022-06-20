Florida Atlantic University’s president to step down

Florida Atlantic University president John Kelly will be stepping down at the end of 2022, according to the school's Board of Trustees chairman. Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Florida Atlantic University president John Kelly will step down at the end of 2022.

The announcement came from the Boca Raton university’s Board of Trustees chair, Brad Levine, in a campus-wide email Monday morning. Kelly will stay at FAU, moving into a position in the university’s research wing, although further details of his new role were not immediately provided.

“I feel an enormous sense of pride for what this university has accomplished during the last eight years,” Levine wrote. “While this effort involved all of you, we owe an enormous debt to President Kelly for his vision, energy, and leadership.”

Kelly’s resignation won’t take effect until the end of 2022, according to Levine. In the coming weeks, the Board of Trustees will appoint an interim president to take over after Kelly steps down and will launch a national search for a replacement, he said.

“My decision to step aside as Florida Atlantic University president comes at a time that I believe is not only right for me personally, but also right for the university,” Kelly, 67, said in a written statement Monday.

“My new role as University President Emeritus will afford me the time and flexibility to complete certain projects that are important to me personally, and are important to the Board of Trustees,” Kelly continued. “I firmly believe this will be of great benefit to the university as we drive FAU forward. My time as president has been wonderful, and I am looking forward to this exciting new chapter.”

Prior to being named FAU president in 2014, Kelly was a longtime administrator at Clemson University in South Carolina, where he was raised. There, he was a professor and rose to the level of department head and then vice president for economic development, among other titles. He’s received various awards and honors for his work in agriculture, public service and business leadership.

Levine touted Kelly’s work in getting the school from last place in the State University System rankings in 2014 to first place in 2016. In that time, the school improved its graduation rate from 40% to 45% to 48.9%.

The following year, however, FAU dipped slightly in the rankings, which Kelly said at the time was a normal degree of fluctuation in school rankings.

Levine also praised Kelly’s work in boosting the school’s athletic department, which he said has led to increased television exposure for the school. Since then, he said “student success flourished, the university hired world-class faculty, equity gaps were closed, student retention and graduation rates improved exponentially, and our on-campus student housing was full.”

As a result of improved graduation and retention rates, FAU qualified for and was granted millions in additional state funding after Kelly took the reins.

Kelly’s current salary is $505,000, a university spokeswoman said Monday. In 2018, he was paid $608,573 .

After his first year at FAU, he received “exceptional” markings from the school’s Board of Trustees, which came with a $40,000 bonus.

Kelly took over as president following a string of controversies that marked the tenure of his predecessor, Mary Jane Saunders. In the final months of Saunders’ time, FAU was dealing with a professor who questioned whether the Sandy Hook massacre actually took place, an instructor who asked students to write “Jesus” on a piece of paper and step on it, a prison company that withdrew a $6 million donation due to student protests and an incident where Saunders hit a student protester with her car, before fleeing.

Several FAU graduates took to social media to wish Kelly well, while noting improvements at the university and expressing disappointment that he’ll be stepping down.

“I visited FAU for the first time in April 2014, right around when @FAUpresident took over,” one graduate tweeted. “The university has drastically improved [i]n his time as president, and I’ve seen it from, what, five different perspectives? Dr. Kelly has made FAU a household name. A terrific leader!”

“Sad to hear this news. We have been lucky to have @FAUpresident at the helm of FAU these past 8 years,” tweeted another grad.

Kelly is the latest Florida university president to step down.

Florida International University’s president Mark Rosenberg resigned in January. At the University of Florida, Kent Fuchs will serve as president until a new one is named, likely in early 2023. The University of North Florida, the University of South Florida and Florida Gulf Coast University are currently being led by interim presidents and are in the process of seeking new leaders, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Sun Sentinel staff writer Scott Travis contributed to this report.

