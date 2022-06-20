Wildfire in NJ Wharton State Forest burns at least 7,200 acres and threatens structures
By The Bharat Express News
thebharatexpressnews.com
3 days ago
New Jersey firefighters are battling a huge wildfire in the Wharton State Forest that has spread to at least 7,200 acres and threatened at least 18 structures as of Monday morning. Crews were working to...
WHARTON STATE FOREST, N.J. (CBS) — Crews are fighting fire with fire as they work to contain a massive wildfire at Wharton State Forest in Burlington and Atlantic Counties. The fire began around 10 a.m. Sunday in Burlington County and has reached 13,500 acres in size as of Tuesday, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.
The fire is 85% contained.
WILDFIRE UPDATE: Wharton State Forest – Mullica River Fire@njdepforestfire continues to make substantial progress in containing a wildfire in Wharton State Forest -Washington, Shamong, Hammonton & Mullica Townships- which has reached 13,500 acres in size and is 85% contained. pic.twitter.com/zrukHezWJM
HAMILTON, N.J. (CBS) — A person was rescued from a trench in Mercer County, New Jersey, on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of North Hamilton Avenue in Hamilton around 2 p.m. for a rescue.
Fire officials say the person was rescued just after 3 p.m. and was taken to the hospital.
It’s unclear what caused this incident at this time.
No further information is available.
The Burlington County Commissioners have made driving safer in rural Washington Township by deploying a new flood notification system to alert motorists about possible flood conditions on a stretch of county highway near the Mullica River. The state-of-the-art system was installed earlier this spring on County Route 542, near Crowley...
If you thought a group of pelicans was called "a flock", you'd be about as wrong as I was. According to BirdFact.com, a group of pelicans is called a squadron - or a pod. pouch, or scoop. Who knew?. Anyway, pelicans are a rare sight in New Jersey - but...
A fire displaced residents of a home in Camden County, authorities said. On Tuesday, June 21, at 6:47 pm, the Gloucester Township Police Department responded to West Evesham Road, in the Glendora Section of Gloucester Township, for a report of a house fire. Police found heavy smoke from the attic...
South Jersey residents will tell you that it seems like funnels are forming in the southern Garden State skies more often than usual over the past few years. It's normal for the Garden State to see one or two tornados every year, and while one of the most recent sightings of a funnel wasn't declared a tornado, it was still pretty wild to watch as it formed and moved throughout the southeastern portions of Gloucester and Cumberland Counties.
On Monday night, I spoke in Fort Lee. And yes, there were some traffic troubles. As I made my way to Princeton after holding a town hall discussion on our parental bill of rights and small business protection act, surprisingly, I made it to the venue with zero issues, I hit a little traffic by Newark airport, but I was actually on time.
It's summer 2022 and we begin in Southern New Jersey in Gloucester County. In a search for the oldest home in New Jersey. In fact, this is one of the oldest in America. The home is called the C.A. Nothnagle Log House. The original section of the home dates back to 1638. According to my research, the cabin was built by settlers (Swedish or Finnish) of what was then New Sweden. This cabin is nearly 400 years old, amazing to see something as old as this, right here in New Jersey. This may be the oldest log house in North America.
A drowning has occurred at the Corson Inlet State Park. The Press of Atlantic City reports that a 21 year old Vineland man drowned at the Park Friday after being pulled from the ocean. The victim was a member of the Rowan University baseball team. The post Report: Drowning Confirmed...
TUCKERTON – Local residents shouldn’t expect the Tuckerton Borough Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 to show up as first responders on emergency scenes – at least for now. Borough officials indefinitely suspended the volunteer fire company as its designated first responder earlier this month. Authorities cited concerns about the health, safety, and welfare of residents, as well as active members of the fire company itself.
A motorist was trapped in a crash in Atlantic County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 at Elwood and Blueberry roads in Hamilton, initial reports said. There also were reports of a possible fire. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
Atlantic County, New Jersey government has announced that the annual produce voucher program is now available on a first-come, first-served basis. The program will continue while supplies last. The voucher program is being directly managed by the Atlantic County Division of Intergenerational Services. The qualifying recipients will be able to...
A 21-year-old man from Cumberland County drowned after getting caught in a rip current off Corson’s Inlet State Park in Ocean City, authorities said. Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol gave CPR to Nathaniel Figueroa of Vineland before he was brought to Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point where he died on Friday, June 17, according to New Jersey State Park Police.
