Wildfire in NJ Wharton State Forest burns at least 7,200 acres and threatens structures

It's summer 2022 and we begin in Southern New Jersey in Gloucester County. In a search for the oldest home in New Jersey. In fact, this is one of the oldest in America. The home is called the C.A. Nothnagle Log House. The original section of the home dates back to 1638. According to my research, the cabin was built by settlers (Swedish or Finnish) of what was then New Sweden. This cabin is nearly 400 years old, amazing to see something as old as this, right here in New Jersey. This may be the oldest log house in North America.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO