Environment

Wildfire in NJ Wharton State Forest burns at least 7,200 acres and threatens structures

By The Bharat Express News
thebharatexpressnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey firefighters are battling a huge wildfire in the Wharton State Forest that has spread to at least 7,200 acres and threatened at least 18 structures as of Monday morning. Crews were working to...

www.thebharatexpressnews.com

