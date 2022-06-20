ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Negro Leagues player Sam Allen recognized with a House Joint Resolution, tournament

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
The honors and recognition keep coming for Sam Allen.

The former Negro Leagues player from Norfolk was recognized last weekend with a House Joint Resolution and the naming of a softball tournament in his honor.

Del. Cliff Hayes Jr., a Democrat from Chesapeake, read a resolution that was agreed to by the House of Delegates on Feb. 4, 2021, and by the Senate on Feb. 11, 2021. It wasn’t presented to Allen in 2021 because of COVID-19.

“Sam Allen embodies extraordinary resilience, courage, kenosis and strength,” Hayes said. “That’s why the General Assembly passed this commending resolution.”

Allen, 86, said he was totally surprised by the recognition.

“It means a whole lot. I was speechless,” said Allen, who played in the Negro Leagues with the Kansas City Monarchs, Raleigh Tigers and Memphis Red Sox from 1957 to 1959. “(Hayes) told me to be out there, but they didn’t tell me they were having the tournament, too.”

Allen, who also had a high school baseball tournament named after him this past spring , said the presentation of the resolution and the softball tournament was humbling.

“It was great and I was really surprised,” said Allen, who later in the day threw out the first pitch at a Norfolk Tides baseball game. “You know, as long ago as I played, people still remember me.”

Ricky Wingate is the founder of the inaugural Samuel Allen Legends Classic softball tournament. He felt it was important to honor Allen.

“I decided to do this because we have a legend in Norfolk and we wanted to recognize him,” he said about the two-day tournament. “It was a beautiful thing for him to be able to see this, and you could see the joy that he had in his eyes.

“He means a lot to people who have ever played softball or baseball,” Wingate added. “We were so happy to do it. It was a beautiful turnout and we had a great atmosphere. And I thank everyone who came out.”

Larry Rubama, 757-575-6449, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com Follow @LHRubama on Twitter.

Norfolk, VA
