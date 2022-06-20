ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPAX

Flood pre-evacuation notice issued in Kalispell

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qoZl_0gGQGgwD00

KALISPELL - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has issued a pre-evacuation notice due to rising waters.

Deputies will be alerting residents from the 700 block of Wagner Lane north towards the rivers.

MTN News

An emergency shelter is available at Kalispell Middle School for people who are impacted by the evacuation orders.

Additional information can be obtained by contacting the public information line at 406-758-2111.

The Sheriff's Office also notes that with Flathead Lake at full pool water is backing up in the Bigfork, Creston, Lower Valley and South Kalispell areas.

Residents are being urged to be aware of changing conditions and that there will be an increased law enforcement presence in the area.

Emergency officials are asking residents to build a 24-hour kit, including non-perishable food and water.

Follow the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for updates.

Historic Montana Flooding

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Missing jet skier found alive in Flathead Lake

UPDATE: JUNE 23 AT 9:13 A.M. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. 0900 hours: This missing boater has been found alive by Two Bear Air in the water near Woods Bay. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. LAKESIDE,...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead Co. warns people to follow closure notices

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is receiving reports of participants in geocaching and augmented reality location-based gaming being directed to areas where high water is flooding out and making it dangerous. Officials strongly advise that people not breach closure areas when participating in these activities.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flathead Valley#Weather#Wagner Lane#Kalispell Middle School#The Sheriff S Office
NBCMontana

Multiple agencies respond to crash near Hot Springs

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hot Springs Police Department reports multiple agencies responded to a crash on Little Bitterroot Road near Hotsprings on Wednesday. Hot Springs Ambulance, Hot Springs Fire Department, Sanders County Sheriff's Department, ALERT, Flathead Tribal Police and the Montana Highway Patrol all responded in addition to Hot Springs Police.
HOT SPRINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Man drowns in Flathead boating accident

MISSOULA, Mont. — One man is dead after a boating accident in northwest Montana. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino confirms it happened Tuesday on the Flathead River. We're told the man fell out of his boat and tried to swim to shore but was swept downstream in the fast-moving water and drowned.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Cold front to bring windy conditions and isolated t'storms

FLOOD WARNING for the Flathead River at Columbia Falls until further notice. The river will hover between 14 and 14.5 feet through Saturday. Rivers levels will begin to drop this weekend. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. At 14 feet, flooding of farmers crops adjacent to the Flathead River is likely. Sections of the Steel Bridge Road become inundated with water and are impassable. At 16.0 feet, Low lying buildings and roads in the vicinity of Kalispell, Creston, Columbia Falls and Foy`s Bend begin flooding. At 16.1 feet, a trailer and RV park located just north of Highway 35 in Evergreen may be flooded.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Flathead Sheriff's Office asking people to avoid rivers after fatal rafting incident

FLATHEAD RIVER, Mont. - A warning to recreationists tonight after raft carrying 3 people overturned on the middle fork of the flathead river yesterday afternoon, leaving one 43-year-old man dead. Flathead county sheriff's office says it happened in the rapids just below moccasin creek where water is currently moving faster...
NBCMontana

Flooding affects wells, septic systems; what you need to know

KALISPELL, MONT. — As flooding and damages throughout Montana begin to subside, officials are cautioning residents making their way back home. Wells and septic systems are outside and often are not covered with water. Now, due to the floods, officials are concerned about health effects. “Treat floodwaters as contaminated,”...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
1240 KLYQ

Watch a Bear Go Window Shopping on the Streets of Polson

We are sure that when someone from out of state thinks of Montana, they probably don't think that bears literally roam the streets like stray cats. But, they occasionally do. In fact, we are no strangers to frequent bear sightings in urban areas. This means being "bear aware" doesn't only apply to wilderness areas. A person could simply be taking out the trash or strolling around downtown and have a bear encounter.
POLSON, MT
NBCMontana

Showers likely today, rivers running high

FLOOD ADVISORY for Gallatin River at Logan from Monday morning through Wednesday afternoon. At 7:00 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 8.6 feet. The river will rise to near or above flood stage through Wednesday morning. At 8.8 feet, Water may be on small bridges and around railroad bridge footing.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Deer Lodge, Flathead, Glacier, Granite by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-18 12:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-18 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Deer Lodge; Flathead; Glacier; Granite; Hill; Lake; Lewis and Clark; Liberty; Missoula; Pondera; Powell; Ravalli; Teton; Toole SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 390 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CASCADE CHOUTEAU DEER LODGE FLATHEAD GLACIER GRANITE HILL LAKE LEWIS AND CLARK LIBERTY MISSOULA PONDERA POWELL RAVALLI TETON TOOLE
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
norfolkneradio.com

Montana woman arrested on marijuana charges

Norfolk Police conducted a traffic stop at just after noon on Sunday for a stop-sign violation at the intersection of 4th Street and Braasch Avenue. According to Captain Mike Bauer, officers identified the driver as 28-year-old Amber Nielsen of Kalispell Montana. As the officer spoke with Nielsen he could smell...
NORFOLK, NE
KPAX

KPAX

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy