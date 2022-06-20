Flood pre-evacuation notice issued in Kalispell
KALISPELL - The Flathead County Sheriff's Office has issued a pre-evacuation notice due to rising waters.
Deputies will be alerting residents from the 700 block of Wagner Lane north towards the rivers.
An emergency shelter is available at Kalispell Middle School for people who are impacted by the evacuation orders.
Additional information can be obtained by contacting the public information line at 406-758-2111.
The Sheriff's Office also notes that with Flathead Lake at full pool water is backing up in the Bigfork, Creston, Lower Valley and South Kalispell areas.
Residents are being urged to be aware of changing conditions and that there will be an increased law enforcement presence in the area.
Emergency officials are asking residents to build a 24-hour kit, including non-perishable food and water.
Follow the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for updates.
Historic Montana Flooding
Yellowstone expects to open northern loop access soon
9:29 PM, Jun 19, 2022
Flathead County officials looking at what's next after the floods
4:53 PM, Jun 19, 2022
Next few months crucial to survival, Gardiner businesses tell Gianforte, Daines
11:04 AM, Jun 20, 2022
MTN Flood Relief
2:23 PM, Jun 14, 2022
Comments / 0