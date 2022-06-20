ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Report: Wind Farm to Have Impact on Local Fisheries

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new wind farm off the southern New Jersey coastline will have an impact on local fisheries...

Beach Radio

American History! New Jersey’s Oldest Home is Nearly 400 Years old

It's summer 2022 and we begin in Southern New Jersey in Gloucester County. In a search for the oldest home in New Jersey. In fact, this is one of the oldest in America. The home is called the C.A. Nothnagle Log House. The original section of the home dates back to 1638. According to my research, the cabin was built by settlers (Swedish or Finnish) of what was then New Sweden. This cabin is nearly 400 years old, amazing to see something as old as this, right here in New Jersey. This may be the oldest log house in North America.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

National retailer plans major expansion in New Jersey

While some retailers are suffering in the current climate, others are thriving, building more brick and mortar stores while fending off e-commerce behemoths like Amazon. One such thriving retailer is Five Below, which has plans for a major expansion in the Garden State, as well as in the rest of the country, too.
CLIFTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Is the sand and water at NJ beaches safe to touch?

Six drownings in a week's time before the summer even officially starts have put an early-season damper on fun and relaxation at the Jersey Shore. But one thing locals and bennies (shoobies?) alike do not have to fear is laying out on the beach, as Stewart Farrell, director of the Coastal Research Center at Stockton University, said the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection works daily to ensure the sand is safe.
New Jersey 101.5

Gas exec refutes reasoning why we can’t pump our own gas in NJ

How bad are gas prices in New Jersey? So bad that we will probably not heed President Biden's call for a gas tax holiday. As Eric Scott writes on New Jersey 101.5: "Despite multiple efforts proposed by lawmakers, Gov. Phil Murphy has steadfastly refused to support suspending New Jersey's gas tax. He has said any such tax suspension should come from the federal government."
TRAFFIC
roi-nj.com

Healthiest places to live: 4 N.J. counties make U.S. News ranking

Four New Jersey counties are among the Healthiest Communities in the United States in the fifth annual U.S. News & World Report Healthiest Communities list, which was released Wednesday morning. The rankings, drawn from an examination of nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents in 89 metrics across 10 categories, gave...
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS Philly

New Jersey Gov. Murphy Announces 10-Day Sales Tax Holiday For Back-To-School Supplies

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Good news for families and their children heading back to school in the Garden State. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday a 10-day, sales tax holiday for all back-to-school supplies. “The sales tax holiday will cover a whole range of items used by our students — pre-K up through college and university. From pens and pencils and notebooks to art supplies, textbooks or other study guides, new laptop computers, among much more. We will also include in this holiday many of the sports and recreational equipment our students will require to perform at their best,” Murphy said. The sales tax holiday will run from Aug. 27 through Sept. 5.
EDUCATION
New Jersey 101.5

Proposed change to NJ professional licensing fees has business industry worried

It’s another example of New Jersey government mismanagement and bureaucracy hard at work for the taxpayers of the Garden State. Every year, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs collects more than $100 million in licensing fees from hundreds of thousands of professionals in different fields, including home health aides, social workers, nurses, funeral directors and dentists.
ECONOMY
Toni Koraza

What will New Jersey look like if seas continue to rise? Here's your answer

Global warming is threatening every part of our world. Like many states near the coast, New Jersey is at risk of damage from rising sea levels. Meteorologists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Climate Central predict that by the year 2100, rising sea levels will overwhelm parts of New Jersey. That means Keansburg Amusement Park, Asbury Park Convention, and the entire Jersey Shore might all be underwater in just a few decades.
NBC New York

Illegal Campfire Possible Cause of Pine Barrens Wildfire: NJ Officials

An illegal campfire deep in the woods of the Pine Barrens is being investigated as the possible cause of the massive forest fire in New Jersey, officials said Tuesday. After three days battling the major wildfire in the Wharton State Forest, firefighters have made "substantial progress" in containing the flames, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Officials Want Senior Freeze Change

OCEAN COUNTY – Senior citizens that receive the state’s Senior Freeze Program reimbursement shouldn’t have to start from scratch to meet program residency requirements if they relocate in another area of the state, officials said. Ocean County Commissioner Joseph H. Vicari, Chairman of the Ocean County Office...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

