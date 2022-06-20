ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Cape May to Create Position of Harbor Master Tuesday

987thecoast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCape May’s city council meets Tuesday and is expected to vote on an ordinance to create the...

987thecoast.com

seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Not Yet Ready to Change Swimming Pool Regs

Sea Isle City finds itself in a swimming pool predicament. More and more homeowners are clamoring for their own pools, but are finding it difficult to squeeze them in on the typically smallish lots in a beach community where property is at a premium. City Council introduced an ordinance in...
987thecoast.com

Report: Middle Township Approves Retail Cannabis Operation

The Middle Township Committee met Wednesday and approved the creation of one cannabis retail license in the community. The Press of Atlantic City reports a single license will be awarded at some point. An ordinance also establishes how the Committee will evaluate applications for the license. The post Report: Middle...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic County, NJ Providing Vouchers For Low Income Residents

Atlantic County, New Jersey government has announced that the annual produce voucher program is now available on a first-come, first-served basis. The program will continue while supplies last. The voucher program is being directly managed by the Atlantic County Division of Intergenerational Services. The qualifying recipients will be able to...
Cape May, NJ
Government
987thecoast.com

Report: Former Cape May Linen Outlet May Become Pot Store

How the times have changed. The location for the former Cape May Linen Outlet may become a cannabis store. The Cape May Star and Wave reports that a request has been made to the State to operate the business out of the former linen outlet location. The store would need major renovations to comply with state regulations according to the report.
CAPE MAY, NJ
WBOC

Milford Business Sparks Controversy with Political Sign

MILFORD, Del. - A politically charged message found Wednesday morning inside the entrance of E.K.A. Jewelers in Milford sparked some controversy in the town. The message reads: "If you support President Biden, Governor Carney, or are Woke Liberal Democrat (sic.), we do no want your business! Go Away!! Shop Elsewhere!!"
MILFORD, DE
92.7 WOBM

American History! New Jersey’s Oldest Home is Nearly 400 Years old

It's summer 2022 and we begin in Southern New Jersey in Gloucester County. In a search for the oldest home in New Jersey. In fact, this is one of the oldest in America. The home is called the C.A. Nothnagle Log House. The original section of the home dates back to 1638. According to my research, the cabin was built by settlers (Swedish or Finnish) of what was then New Sweden. This cabin is nearly 400 years old, amazing to see something as old as this, right here in New Jersey. This may be the oldest log house in North America.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Lite Rock 96.9

Rowan Student From Vineland Drowns in Ocean City

An especially bad season for ocean drownings in South Jersey has claimed another life. Nathaniel Figueroa, a 21-year-old college student from Vineland, died on Friday, June 17 while swimming at Corson's Inlet State Park in Ocean City. According to the Press of Atlantic City, State Police, State Park Police, the...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cape Gazette

Motel demolition raises eyebrows in Rehoboth

Rehoboth Beach code prohibits the demolition of structures over 750 square feet May 15 to Sept. 15. However, the company redeveloping the old Sandcastle Motel will demolish a good chunk of the building in the coming weeks, and it’s left some citizens and city commissioners questioning the need for the special treatment.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
sussexcountyde.gov

Sussex County buys four parcels, including prominent Lewes-area farm, for preservation

Georgetown, Del., June 21, 2022: Sussex County will keep a little more land in its landscape, thanks to the permanent protection of more than 150 acres in southern Delaware. County officials on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, announced a series of open space purchases that will protect four parcels in eastern and central Sussex, where the landscape is under increased pressure from residential development. In total, the purchases will cost more than $5 million and preserve in perpetuity 151 acres of agricultural and wooded lands, including a portion of the prominent Lewes-area Hopkins Farm. Funding comes from County reserves, specifically savings realized through the County’s portion of Delaware’s realty transfer tax.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
hotelnewsresource.com

Chris Rynkiewicz Named Vice President and CFO for the Borgata Hotel in Atlantic City

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa has announced the promotion of Chris Rynkiewicz to Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Rynkiewicz will oversee all functions and departments of the property's Finance Division while developing and implementing Borgata's strategic plan with its executive team to produce both short-term and long-term profitability.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite Rock 96.9

WOW! Did You Catch The Funnel That Formed Near Vineland, NJ?

South Jersey residents will tell you that it seems like funnels are forming in the southern Garden State skies more often than usual over the past few years. It's normal for the Garden State to see one or two tornados every year, and while one of the most recent sightings of a funnel wasn't declared a tornado, it was still pretty wild to watch as it formed and moved throughout the southeastern portions of Gloucester and Cumberland Counties.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Trailblazing N.J. judge wasn’t reappointed. Hispanic groups, lawyers want to know why.

When Sandra Lopez was tapped to be a state Superior Court judge in 2015, her appointment was celebrated as groundbreaking. Lopez was both the first woman and the first Hispanic appointed to serve as a Superior Court judge in Salem County, officials noted at the time. Originally assigned to hear cases in family court, she was also the first Hispanic woman to serve as a judge in all of Vicinage 15, which includes Salem, Gloucester and Cumberland counties.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
987thecoast.com

177th Fighter Wing to Hold Training Exercise in Cape May County

The Air Guard 177th Fighter Wing will be holding a training exercise locally later this month. Naval Air Station Wildwood announced that the Wing will hold an exercise with the museum’s F-16 Fighting Falcon on June 11th. The two seater is housed at the Air Station after being put in service in Texas. About 20 members of a crash recovery unit will be on hand for the exercise.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Swimmer, 21, Drowns At Ocean City Park

A 21-year-old man from Cumberland County drowned after getting caught in a rip current off Corson’s Inlet State Park in Ocean City, authorities said. Members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol gave CPR to Nathaniel Figueroa of Vineland before he was brought to Shore Memorial Hospital in Somers Point where he died on Friday, June 17, according to New Jersey State Park Police.
OCEAN CITY, NJ

