Red Wing, MN

First Red Wing Juneteenth event aims to educate and celebrate

By Melissa Thorud
Red Wing Republican Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Red Wing celebrated their first Juneteenth celebration on June 19, also known as Freedom Day. The Human Rights Commission collaborated with several organizations from around Red Wing including Hope Coalition and Goodhue County Historical Society to bring an event together that both educates and celebrates this day in...

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing celebrates Fourth of July with fireworks, block party

Red Wing is ready to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks and a block party. Come see Mississippi Illumination’s firework display along the river at 10 p.m. on July 4. “With the most up to date electronic firing systems, a wide assortment of over 800 shells, some as...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Planning Commission member Chad Kono to run for Red Wing City Council

Planning Commission member Chad Kono is one of the 13 candidates running for an open seat on the Red Wing City Council. Kono is originally from South Dakota and moved to Minnesota when he started teaching at the University of Minnesota in 2001. He and his wife later moved to Red Wing after retiring in 2018.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

O’Reillys host county’s annual dairy breakfast

Casey O’Reilly, the farmer that hosted this year’s Goodhue County Breakfast on the Farm, likes to start his day at 4:30 a.m. The day of the event was no different. The annual Breakfast on the Farm aims to educate the local community about the positive impacts that the dairy industry has in Goodhue County. This year, the O’Reilly Organic Dairy farm hosted the community for the event.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Historic substance recovery center in Minneapolis faces closure as funding fades

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's one of the oldest treatment centers in the world - and the Minneapolis AA house could have to close - unless something changes fast. The timing couldn't be worse. Substance abuse and overdoses skyrocketed during the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control.It's a piece of recovery history, and these days it's a piece of work, as part of the 1887 building is crumbling.  This Minneapolis Alano AA Club is a place for people to go to meetings and keep themselves busy and sober in the evenings. It was a game changer for Emily Krasnenkova, who struggled with alcohol...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

High school principal Frank Norton to be acting superintendent in Red Wing

Red Wing High School Interim Principal Frank Norton will be acting as the district’s superintendent starting July 1 until the position has been filled. Norton has been working within Red Wing Public Schools for under a year and has applied for the interim superintendent position. He is one of three candidates scheduled for interviews by the school board on June 27. The board is expected to extend a job offer that night or following day.
RED WING, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Owatonna Building Featured on National TV

An Owatonna bank got some special attention from a national TV show recently. The PBS News Hour featured the downtown building, "The National Farmers’ Bank in Owatonna, Minnesota, is one of the most significant architectural works in the country," PBS proclaims in its website posting. The report comes from the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism in their weekly e-newsletter Tuesday Talk.
OWATONNA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing Public Schools renew referendum for $1,650 per student

Red Wing Public Schools is renewing its expiring tax levy, asking voters on Nov. 8 to keep it the same at $1,650 per pupil. “I think we have shown that we are spending the money the way it needs to be done,” school board member Arlen Diercks said. “The money needs to keep coming.”
RED WING, MN
Sam Butler
visitwinona.com

On the Road to Winona

On the Road with Minnesota 97.5 spent a day in Winona highlighting places to visit, shop and dine. They stopped at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum where “art is inspired by water” and featured the current exhibit by Sonja Peterson. Peterson has “large-scale artworks, sculptures and installations from complex and intricately cut paper.” MMAM’s Mississippi Sippin’ serves beverages along the riverwalk on Tuesdays in July and August from 5 – 7 p.m.
WINONA, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11 Investigates: Seniors decry max rent increases in low-income housing

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Gary Spooner’s apartment is filled with life-long treasures of his alter ego – Santa Claus. The 83-year-old, who bears a striking resemblance to St. Nick, has decorated the home he’s lived in for more than four years – floor to ceiling – with Christmas décor. Living on a fixed income, he’s figuring out what he can live without now that rents are going up in his affordable housing building by 12.5%.
HOUSE RENT
#Black History#Black People#Juneteenth Celebration#Central Park#The Black Student Union
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Norman Sampson

Norman Jerome Sampson, 89, of Red Wing, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Potter Ridge, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 6, 1932, in Bertha Township, Todd County, Minnesota to Millard and Ardella (Anderson) Sampson. He graduated from Browerville High School in 1950 and then served in the US Navy for four years. Following his discharge, he attended the University of Minnesota receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in business. On March 22, 1958, he was married to the love of his life Adaline Lehmkuhl at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wadena, Minnesota. They lived in Virginia, Minnesota where he started his banking career at First Northwestern Bank before moving to Red Wing in 1974. He served as president at Norwest Bank (now Wells Fargo) in Red Wing for 14 years, retiring in 1988. He was an active member and officer for various organizations including United Lutheran Church, Red Wing Kiwanis Club, Red Wing Lions Club, Red Wing Elks Lodge BPOE #845, Leo C. Peterson Red Wing American Legion Post #54, North Goodhue County Thrivent Chapter, and the Virginia Jaycees. He enjoyed golfing, boating, camping, and most of all spending time with his family, making many memorable cross-country family vacations.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

James J. Fairbanks

James Joseph Fairbanks, 90, of Red Wing, died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at his home. He was born September 25, 1931, in Rochester, Minnesota, to George and Lena (Brisson) Fairbanks. He grew up in Red Wing, and graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1949. “Shine” a nickname he picked up in high school, then enlisted in the US Air Force, serving until he was honorably discharged. After his military service, he attended Mankato State Teachers College, where he received his business degree. On June 4, 1954, he was united in marriage to Donna Lee Meyer. They lived in Mankato for a few years before returning to Red Wing. He worked as a buyer for Montgomery Ward and for the State of MN as a bank examiner, prior to his 30 plus year career with Red Wing Shoe, which he retired from in 1992. In his free time, James enjoyed golfing and spending time fishing at the cabin in Canada and he loved watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. Shine was a great story teller, had a competitive nature and great sense of humor.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Your Questions Answered: Options for affordable housing in Red Wing

A Red Wing resident asked, “What apartments are available for Section 8 in Red Wing?”. The Section 8 housing program is used interchangeably with the program called the “Housing Choice Voucher.”. According to Housing and Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Kurt Keena, there isn’t a complete list compiled of...
RED WING, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Bear spotted crossing Highway 20

Peggy Ziemer saw an animal in a field as she and her husband drove down Highway 20 on Saturday morning heading to Cannon Falls. At first she could not make out what it was. “You could tell it wasn’t a dog,” she said. It was a bear. As...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Power 96

Rice County Appears to be Dumping Drop Boxes

It appears the drop boxes at the Rice County Government Services Building in Faribault are going the way of the dinosaur. Several county residents spoke to their useage for election ballots before commissioners addressed the issue during their Committee of the Whole/Work Session. A handful of people voiced concern about...
RICE COUNTY, MN

