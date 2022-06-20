Man dies after crashing into De Pere garage

A 65-year-old man has died after crashing his Jeep into a De Pere home over the weekend, police said Monday.

Police haven't disclosed the exact cause of the crash, only that the crash is still under investigation. De Pere police officers were dispatched Saturday to the 700 block of Oconto Place in De Pere for a gray Jeep SUV that crashed into the garage area of a home.

Police said the Jeep was traveling westbound on Ridgeway Drive when it left the roadway to the south, crashing into the residence located on the southwest corner of Ridgeway Drive and Oconto Place. Police said the Jeep caused significant damage to the residence and a parked car.

The driver was identified as a 65-year-old man who was trapped after the crash and needed help getting out. Police said he died due to his injuries.

The identity of the driver is not being released pending notification of family. This crash remains under investigation.