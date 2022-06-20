ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

Man dies after crashing into De Pere garage

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0gGQFcRW00

A 65-year-old man has died after crashing his Jeep into a De Pere home over the weekend, police said Monday.

Police haven't disclosed the exact cause of the crash, only that the crash is still under investigation. De Pere police officers were dispatched Saturday to the 700 block of Oconto Place in De Pere for a gray Jeep SUV that crashed into the garage area of a home.

Police said the Jeep was traveling westbound on Ridgeway Drive when it left the roadway to the south, crashing into the residence located on the southwest corner of Ridgeway Drive and Oconto Place. Police said the Jeep caused significant damage to the residence and a parked car.

The driver was identified as a 65-year-old man who was trapped after the crash and needed help getting out. Police said he died due to his injuries.

The identity of the driver is not being released pending notification of family. This crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbl.com

Manitowoc Police Conducting Death Investigation

Police in Manitowoc are trying to find out what led to the death of a 27-year-old male. Manitowoc Police Captain Peter McGinty says his department along with Manitowoc Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the 200 Block of Maritime Drive at around 9 O’clock last Friday morning on the report of an unresponsive person in the water of Manitowoc Harbor. They recovered the body of a 27-year-old Manitowoc man from the water and have not determined the cause of death.
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
De Pere, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
De Pere, WI
De Pere, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
CBS 58

West Bend man killed in Sheboygan County motorcycle accident

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 63-year-old West Bend man has died following a motorcycle crash in the Town of Wilson Wednesday, June 22. Officials say the crash happened around 9:22 a.m. on I-43 at Weeden Creek Road. The driver was initially traveling north on I-43 when he changed...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County Sheriff’s ask for help locating missing bike from Allouez

VILLAGE OF ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a bike taken from a home in Allouez. According to authorities, on June 20 around 11:34 p.m., a resident had their vehicle and bike stolen. At this time, the vehicle has been located, but the bike has not. The bike is described as a small black 2020 Yeti SB100 mountain bike.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Oconto Place In De Pere
wearegreenbay.com

De Pere Police report one dead after Saturday crash

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – De Pere Police release more information after an incident that happened Saturday near a home located on the corner of Oconto Place and Ridgeway Drive. According to a release, officers were sent to the 700 block of Oconto Place in De Pere around 5:30 p.m. for a gray Jeep SUV that crashed into the garage area of a home.
DE PERE, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Injured in Brown County Car vs Cement Truck Crash

Three people were injured in Brown County yesterday (June 21st) in a crash involving a car and a cement truck. While we do not know the time the crash occurred, we do know it happened at the intersection of Highways 29 and P in the Town of Eaton. Details of...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

No working smoke detectors during fire at Neenah home

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A person at a home on Honeysuckle Lane in Neenah blames an animal for a fire that broke out Tuesday evening. Fire crews were called to a kitchen fire in the 1200-block of Honeysuckle Lane shortly before 5 P.M. According to fire marshal Adam Dorn, the house is close to a fire station, so Neenah-Menasha firefighters were on the scene very quickly and knocked down the fire.
NEENAH, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

6/22/22 Waupaca County Man Dies From Injuries Suffered In Motorcycle Accident

A 68-year-old Waupaca County man was killed in a motorcycle crash that occurred in Crawford County just before noon last Friday. Crawford County Sheriff’s officials say Larry Klotzbuecher of Scandinavia was traveling with a group of motorcyclists on County Highway S when he tried to make a right turn onto Little Haney Road. He lost control of his bike causing him to be ejected onto the pavement. Klotzbuecher was wearing a helmet. He was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital where he died of his injuries. No other motorcyclists or vehicles were involved in the accident. Sheriff’s officials say speed caused the crash.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Jeep
wearegreenbay.com

Crews respond to Monday evening fire in Oconto, cause under investigation

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating a Monday evening fire that happened at a residence in Oconto. According to Oconto Fire and Rescue, on June 20 around 9 p.m. crews were sent to the 500 block of Pecor Street for a reported fire. There was smoke that was reportedly visible in the attic.
OCONTO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Waupaca County man dies from Crawford County motorcycle crash

HANEY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Scandinavia in Waupaca County has died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in southwestern Wisconsin last week. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at the intersection of County Rd. S and Little Haney Rd. last Friday. The...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oconto Co. man found guilty of killing local couple in 1976 dies

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oconto County man who was found guilty of killing two Green Bay residents back in 1976 has died. He was 85 years old. Raymand Vannieuwenhoven was initially charged back in 2019 for the murders of David Schuldes and Ellen Mathys in a Town of Silver Cliff park.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Body of Manitowoc man recovered from harbor

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating the death of a man found in Manitowoc Harbor. On June 17, at 8:58 a.m., police and rescue crews were called to the 200 block of Maritime Drive for a report of an unresponsive person in the water. The body of a 27-year-old...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two-vehicle crash at E. Mason St., S. Roosevelt St.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. At around 6: 30 p.m. a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of E. Mason Street and S. Roosevelt Street. After the crash, several people near the incident reportedly rushed to the scene...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy