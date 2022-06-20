ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

DUP return to Stormont will not be calendar-led, Givan insists

By David Young
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g47MB_0gGQEwt100

DUP considerations on lifting its block on powersharing in Northern Ireland will not be calendar-led, former first minister Paul Givan has insisted.

Mr Givan said his party needed to see draft legislation to scrap the bulk of the Northern Ireland Protocol taken through Parliament before it could countenance a return to a devolved executive.

The DUP has faced calls to start re-engaging with Stormont , even to allow the nomination of a speaker, before the Assembly’s summer recess.

But Mr Givan said dates on a calendar would not influence his party’s stance.

He was speaking after Stormont’s main parties met to begin discussions about what a potential programme for government might look like when and if powersharing returns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pADQY_0gGQEwt100

At the meeting the head of the civil service, Dr Jayne Brady, outlined some of the challenges facing public services in Northern Ireland in the continuing absence of a functioning administration.

Last week the Government tabled a Bill at Westminster that would empower ministers to override much of the contentious post-Brexit trading regime it agreed with the EU in the withdrawal talks.

The DUP has blocked the establishment of a new ministerial executive following last month’s Assembly election in protest at the protocol, which has created economic barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

The party has made clear that tabling the legislation is not enough to convince it to return to the executive, saying it needs to see tangible delivery on removing the so-called Irish Sea border.

Mr Givan said the protocol was the “elephant in the room” during Monday’s meeting at Stormont Castle.

“There’s good engagement across the four parties that can form an executive and obviously the elephant in the room in all of this is trying to deal with the protocol, and we need to see that legislation taken through Westminster, remove the Irish sea border, the barrier that’s creating this executive from being able to form, and then we can make progress and hit the ground running and deliver for the issues that matter to people,” he said.

“It’s the conditions that we’re looking for, not a calendar, and when those conditions are met Jeffrey Donaldson (DUP leader) has made clear that there will be a graduated response from the party, and it’s for the Government to move that forward and expedite that as soon as possible.

“We’re ready, we now need to see that delivery from the Government.”

Dr Brady has initiated a process whereby the party leaders will meet every two weeks to discuss planning for a future executive. The parties will also nominate MLAs to sit on working groups that will focus on some of the key priority areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RBT6k_0gGQEwt100

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill, who would be in line to become the party’s first first minister if an executive was restored, said the DUP’s block on powersharing was “unfathomable” given the pressures facing families in the region.

“We’ve met this afternoon with the head of the civil service and she certainly painted a very bleak picture in terms of the difficulties that lie ahead,” she said.

“The reality is that the DUP’s blockage of the Executive is preventing us from being able to agree a budget and is preventing departments the ability to be able to plan for what is going to be a very, very difficult period ahead, certainly the winter months are going to be probably the most challenging the people have ever seen in terms of the cost-of-living crisis.”

She added: “Particularly when we hear today just how difficult it is going to be in the autumn and winter for people, it’s just unfathomable that we don’t have an executive in which to respond to that.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long said the Government should cut the pay of DUP MLAs if they continued to block the return of Stormont.

“It’s fairly clear to me that it’s a dire situation that we’re in,” she said.

“There is money there that we can use, it’s not enough, of course it’s not enough, but it would be better than nothing, and yet it sits in the centre and we can do nothing useful with it.

“And I think that’s scandalous at a time when people are really struggling.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Johnson denies planning to end curbs on bosses’ pay and bank bonuses

Boris Johnson has insisted he is not planning to ease restrictions on bosses’ pay or lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses as millions feel the strain of the cost-of-living crisis.The Prime Minister also said it remains “the plan” to raise corporation tax but sought to attribute the policy to Chancellor Rishi Sunak amid suggestions of a policy rift.A leaked letter seen by the i newspaper showed No 10 chief of staff Steve Barclay presenting a post-Brexit plan to remove pay restrictions on non-executive directors.And Mr Johnson, when he was London mayor in 2013, blasted a European Union rule limiting bankers’...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Johnson admits Ukrainian refugees could be sent to Rwanda but ‘very unlikely’

Boris Johnson has admitted that Ukrainian refugees could be forcibly removed to Rwanda if they arrive in the UK through unauthorised means.But the Prime Minister insisted it is “very unlikely” that asylum seekers fleeing the Russian invasion will be caught up in his widely criticised policy.Labour said it was “disgraceful” that Mr Johnson believes it is fine to send those fleeing Putin’s bombs to Rwanda.Mr Johnson is attending a meeting of Commonwealth leaders in the Rwandan capital Kigali, where he will hold talks with the Prince of Wales on Friday after Charles reportedly criticised the policy as “appalling”.Rwanda’s human rights...
POLITICS
The Independent

Lib Dems claim ‘clear win’ in Tiverton and Honiton by-election

Boris Johnson looks to have suffered a humiliating defeat with the Liberal Democrats claiming to have secured a “historic victory” in the Tiverton and Honiton by-election.The Prime Minister also faces the loss of Wakefield to Labour in a pair of by-elections which could lead to further questions about his leadership.Ballots were cast in Wakefield and Tiverton and Honiton after contests triggered by Conservative MPs resigning in disgrace.With official results yet to be declared, the Liberal Democrats claimed victory for candidate Richard Foord in the Devon seat – which had been held with a majority of more than 24,000 by the...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Givan
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
The Independent

Putin threatens to deploy Satan II nuclear missile which can reach UK in three minutes by end of the year

Russian president Vladimir Putin warned that the Kremlin would deploy its newest intercontinental ballistic missile, capable of reaching Britain in three minutes, by the end of the year.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system in April, which experts also warned could target the UK as well as Europe and the US.The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.The Russian president hosted military academy graduates at a ceremony at the Kremlin. He...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russia says EU sanctions that prompted transit ban ‘unacceptable’

Moscow described the EU sanctions that led Lithuania to block the transit of some goods from mainland Russia to the exclave of Kaliningrad as “absolutely unacceptable” on Wednesday.Lithuania has shut the route to steel and other ferrous metals, which it says it is required to do after Brussels green-lit further punitive action against Russia that took effect on Saturday.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov branded the sanctions “illegal” and said that countermeasures were being prepared by Russia.Meanwhile, a suspected “kamikaze” drone started a fire at a Russian oil refinery near the Ukrainian border on Wednesday, local officials have said. Vasily Golubev,...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK ‘steadfast’ in backing Ukraine as officials say Russia mass mobilisation near

Boris Johnson promised the UK would be “steadfast” in supporting Ukraine and said any concessions to Moscow would be a “disaster”, as Western officials indicated mass mobilisation is imminent in Russia.The Prime Minister vowed to ensure “fresh political, military and financial support from the international community” to the war-torn country as he warned of “growing fatigue” around the conflict, his official spokesman said on Tuesday.“The Prime Minister’s concern is that it may not be at the forefront of everyone’s minds, because of… some of those wider global challenges we’re facing, not least on inflation around the world,” according to the...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM warns against forcing Ukraine into accepting ‘bad peace deal’

Boris Johnson has warned Nato allies it would be a “disaster” to pressure Ukraine into accepting a “bad peace” deal that would see swathes of territory surrendered to Vladimir Putin.The Prime Minister said there is little hope of sending the Navy to rescue grain from the Russian president’s blockade as he set sights on talks with Turkey to prevent famine being a consequence of the invasion.There are concerns in Kyiv that Germany and France will push President Volodymyr Zelensky to accept a ceasefire deal that would see him concede land to Moscow.Mr Johnson, who is at a summit of Commonwealth...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dup#Stormont#Northern Ireland Assembly#European Union#Uk#Parliament#Eu
AFP

Commonwealth meets in shadow of migrant, rights row

A summit of Commonwealth leaders opens Friday in Rwanda as the host nation comes under scrutiny over its rights record and a migrant deal with Britain threatens to overshadow the meeting. He will meet on the sidelines on Friday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been promoting his much-criticised deal to expel migrants to Rwanda since arriving in Kigali Thursday.
WORLD
The Independent

‘Zero engagement’ from government on TfL funding crisis, Sadiq Khan says

Sadiq Khan has accused the government of “zero engagement” over Transport for London’s (TFL) funding crisis, as a current settlement reaches expiration.The Mayor of London on Thursday warned of cuts which have “never been seen in London before” just one day before the fourth funding settlement of the pandemic – which took government support to £5 billion, reaches an end.Mr Khan said without a long-term funding plan, Londoners would see a 10% reduction in underground services – equivalent to an entire tube line, and the loss of more than 100 bus routes.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
The Independent

More rail strikes likely for Scotland, according to union

More rail disruption after this week’s planned strikes is “extremely likely” for Scotland, the RMT has said.The country’s railway network has been thrown into chaos after the first of the planned strikes on Tuesday and severely reduced services on Wednesday.The latest talks between RMT union members and railway employers to resolve an ongoing bitter dispute on pay, jobs and conditions broke down earlier this week.Head of RMT Mick Lynch accused the Transport Secretary of “wrecking negotiations” and the UK government of blocking a deal, which it denies.Industrial action continued on Thursday, with more 24-hour strikes planned for Saturday.Friday and Sunday...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Ukraine granted EU candidate status in ‘historic moment’

European leaders have formally accepted Ukraine and Moldova as candidates to join the EU, in a “historic moment” which will also serve as a blow to Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Although it could take the two countries more than a decade to qualify for membership, the decision at a two-day EU summit is a symbolic step which highlights the bloc’s willingness to reach deep into the former Soviet Union – in what Ukraine’s ambassador called “a signal to Moscow”.Georgia was also given a “European perspective” but told it must fulfil certain conditions before winning candidate status.The European Parliament endorsed the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Prince of Wales to hail diversity of the Commonwealth as its ‘strength’

The Prince of Wales is expected to hail the diversity of the Commonwealth as its “strength” in his address at the opening of a summit for Commonwealth leaders.Charles will tell the prime ministers and presidents gathered from across the globe in the host country of Rwanda, their differences are a positive they can use to “speak up for the values which bind us”.His speech will be made at the opening of the Commonwealth Head of Government Meeting (Chogm) in Kigali, on the day he meets Prime Minister Boris Johnson after an escalating row of words over Charles’ reported criticism of...
WORLD
The Independent

Key records in previous by-elections as polls close in Wakefield and Tiverton & Honiton

Vote counting is underway in two key by-elections, including the “red wall” seat of Wakefield and the Tory stronghold of Tiverton and Honiton.Boris Johnson’s Conservatives are on the defensive in both seats, with Sir Keir Starmer hoping to achieve a comeback in Wakefield, and the Liberal Democrats under Sir Ed Davey aiming for a major political upset in Tiverton and Honiton.While two by-elections taking place on the same day is fairly common, if the Tories lose both it will only be the seventh time a government has suffered a double defeat since the Second World War. It last happened 30...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

711K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy