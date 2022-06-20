ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Illinois’ Largest Waterpark Is Open Again For Business

WGNtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois’ largest water park is open again. Raging Waves’ three pillars...

wgntv.com

977wmoi.com

Illinois To Suspend Grocery Tax July 1st

Illinois will be suspending its grocery tax next week. Beginning July 1st, the state’s one-percent sales tax on groceries will be suspended for the entire new fiscal year. Officials say this will save taxpayers up to four-hundred-million-dollars through July 1st, 2023. The suspension is designed to provide relief to families dealing with inflation.
My Magic GR

Interesting Pick: Here Is What The Illinois DNR Renamed Asian Carp

The Illinois DNR made an announcement on Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022 that they had made a pick for renaming the Asian carp. Asian carp is an invasive species that were originally imported to the United States in the 1970s as a way to control nuisance algal blooms in wastewater treatment plants and aquaculture ponds as well as for human food according to USGS.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Water Parks in Illinois: 12 Water Parks to Visit This Summer

Whether you're more of a lazy river person, or more of a water slide person, you're in luck -- water parks in Illinois have got it all. As the sun beats down and summer in Illinois continues, here are a dozen options for you to float around in an inner tube, race down a water slide, dive into a quarry or hop around on lily pads.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS (6/23/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) In the wake of an alert warning of possible rolling blackouts this summer, some state lawmakers want to revise the state’s energy policies. While some want to repeal the state’s Green New Deal, Governor Pritzker says he does not expect power blackouts, adding that power can be bought from other surrounding states if needed. Representative Adam Niemerg and other downstate lawmakers say rolling blackouts should not be the norm in America. Illinois’ Green New Deal wants to focus on wind and solar energy which many believe will never be able to replace the dependability of fossil fuel power plants.
ILLINOIS STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Here’s Something Much Better Than Money to Give Illinois Panhandlers

Illinois has seen an increase in people begging for donations due in part to a federal court decision lifting a panhandling ban. There's a different way you can help. During your commute, I know you've likely encountered men, women, and even children, standing in the middle of busy intersections like Perryville Road and E. State Street in Rockford with signs asking for help.
wdbr.com

Illinois State Fair chickens out

The Illinois Department of Agriculture says both junior and open live shows at the Illinois State Fair will be cancelled for 2022 to protect from highly pathogenic avian influenza. The Departments emergency rules took effect In April, and can remain into effect up to 150 days. The emergency rule prohibits...
geneseorepublic.com

Illinois could see controlled power outages this summer

As electricity demand across the Midwest climbs, the amount of power available to the grid servicing a large swath of Illinois has dipped, prompting regulators to warn of controlled outages during extreme summer weather. Rolling blackouts or brownouts typically associated with Western states may be necessary in Illinois and other...
WGN Radio

EPA issues drinking water advisory: What does it mean for you?

Melanie Benesh, legislative attorney for the Environmental Working Group joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how pollutants known as “forever chemicals” are being found in water in cities across the country, and what it means for people in Illinois. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 […]
CHICAGO, IL
chambanamoms.com

Illinois Sales Tax Holiday Coming for Back-to-School Shopping

If back-to-school shopping is on your to-do list, you’ll want to do yourself a favor: Mark Aug. 5-14 on your calendar. That’s the period that has been designated as a sales tax holiday in Illinois by the state’s Department of Revenue. That means you can purchase many items — not everything, but the list of eligible items is long — at a reduced rate of state sales tax. During that period, the state’s portion of sales tax is reduced from 6.25 percent to 1.25 percent. Items include qualifying clothing and footwear with a retail selling price of less than $125 per item and certain school supplies used by students in the course of study. School supplies are not subject to the $125 threshold.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

After losing rental income, Chicago man gets stuck with long wait from state assistance program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rental income was part of a Chicago man's retirement plan, but that hit a snag when his renters lost their jobs during the pandemic. The landlord and his tenants turned to a state rental assistance program for help – but have been waiting on a decision since before Christmas. CBS 2's Lauren Victory got answers about why the process is taking the State of Illinois months to complete. Every day, retiree Willie Chatman is at his computer checking on rental assistance money from the Illinois Housing Development Authority, or IDHA. "I was seriously considering, 'Hey, I might...
CHICAGO, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

REPORT: Illinois gas pump sticker mandate headed to federal court

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – By next Friday, gas stations statewide will be paying $500 a day if they do not display a state-mandated sticker on pumps. The new state law is being fought in federal court by the Illinois Fuel and Retail Association. The association claims the sign requirement is forced political speech, according to […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Central Illinois fireworks displays for 4th of July

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There are several fireworks displays going on across central Illinois to celebrate the 4th of July. Here are a few of those displays. VERMILION COUNTY:Georgetown – July 1 at Georgetown FairgroundsRossville – July 4 at Christman ParkDanville Boat Club – July 2Hoopeston – July 9 at Hoopeston Soccer FieldsGao Grotto (Danville) […]

