ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ben Stiller seen in Lviv during visit to Ukraine on World Refugee Day

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35uN0j_0gGQETU400

Ben Stiller has said “seeking safety is a right and it needs to be upheld for every person” during a visit to Poland and Ukraine , where he met those affected by the ongoing war with Russia .

The Hollywood actor, 56, arrived in eastern Europe on Saturday (18 June) and was later pictured in Lviv, one of the cities that has been targeted by heavy shelling.

Since the outbreak of war in February, millions of Ukrainians have fled across the border to Poland.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘They’re Wiping Us From Earth’: Evading Russian Artillery With a Ukrainian Military Unit

Click here to read the full article. NEAR LYMAN, Ukraine — Crossing the final checkpoint into a battle zone feels like a consecration. The Ukrainian soldiers manning the last friendly post have a singular focus and intensity that’s lacking behind the lines. They wave us through solemnly, without smiles or chatter. We coast through the invisible barrier separating the “front” from the “rear,” then floor the gas and accelerate forward. I’m in eastern Ukraine in late May, in a region called Donbas, where the war has become a whirlwind of carnage that is claiming the lives of as many as 100 Ukrainian...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Stiller
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#World Refugee Day#Lviv#Ukrainians
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
Slate

What Relatives of Russian Troops Killed in Ukraine Think About the “Special Military Operation”

MOSCOW—Russia has been fighting in Ukraine for more than 100 days, but the last time the government officially announced the number of casualties in the Russian army was in March, when 1,351 Russian troops had been killed. At the time, Ukrainian officials claimed the death toll among Russians was more than 15,000; now, they give a total of 30,000 military personnel killed. However, the figure can’t be independently verified.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Russian separatist troops mutiny against Putin on video: Commander complains his men have been thrown into bloody fighting without food, equipment or medicine and despite suffering 'chronic illness'

Conscripted troops sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have mutinied on camera, saying they have been sent to the frontlines without equipment, medicine or food. In footage posted on Telegram, the soldiers - who claimed to be from the 113th rifle regiment of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic - say they have been fighting for months in 'hunger and cold' without proper kit or medical care.
FIFA
Daily Mail

NATO chief tells Sweden it is 'unthinkable' that members would not come to its defence if it were attacked after Putin likened himself to Peter the Great in chilling threat to Scandinavia

NATO's Secretary-General has said that it is 'unthinkable' that the alliance would not act in Sweden's defence if it was attacked - after Putin threatened Scandinavia last week. Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance would back Sweden if Putin attacked the nation which applied to join NATO last month alongside...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

711K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy