DOC: Inmate at George R. Vierno Center dies in custody

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The New York Department of Correction revealed an inmate died in custody Monday.

Officials say an individual at the George R. Vierno Center GRVC died around 1:31 a.m. The identity of the person has not been revealed at this time.

The cause of death is currently unknown.

Commissioner Louis A. Molina issued a statement saying, “We are saddened to hear of the passing of this individual. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Every person in our custody is someone’s son, daughter, brother or sister, and it is an especially heartbreaking tragedy to learn that a loved one has passed away while incarcerated.”

The department says this is the seventh death in DOC custody this year. An investigation is underway.

