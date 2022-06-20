3 LAPD officers injured during unlawful assembly in Boyle Heights

Authorities are seeking more information about a large gathering Saturday night that left three LAPD officers injured and buildings vandalized in Boyle Heights.

At 8:41 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to reports of a large group causing vandalism near the 600 block of Anderson Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

Officers requested backup units to respond to multiple vandalism suspects within the group. Members of the group then began to throw rocks and bottles at the officers and set off fireworks, according to the LAPD.

The officers then created a skirmish line to push the group away from the vandalized area, according to the police statement, and continued to see rocks, bottles and fireworks thrown at them.

The group, which was declared an unlawful assembly by police, was eventually dispersed and no arrests were made.

Three officers were injured during the incident. One officer was cut in the torso by a thrown rock, another officer suffered a head injury from a “heavy object being thrown at his helmet,” and a third officer was hurt in his leg and wrist from a fireworks explosion, according to the LAPD.

After the incident, the area around 6th and Anderson streets was “heavily vandalized,” police said, with nearby buildings tagged with spray paint.

On Monday, the department issued a statement seeking the public’s help in providing more information about the incident. Anyone who wants to make an anonymous tip can call the Hollenbeck Division at (323) 342-8900.

