Chatham County, GA

Tuesday marks Ga. primary runoff election

By Mariah Congedo
wtoc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s primary runoff election is Tuesday. The public safety building on Tybee is one of two polling locations the island has. What’s important to note is that everyone in Chatham will have at least one race on the...

www.wtoc.com

Comments / 11

Debi Hinckley Miller
2d ago

Perhaps you should watch the January 6 Select Committee hearings to find out what republicans tried to do to this country. Vote Blue to save our democratic republic!

Reply(1)
2
wgac.com

Local and State Georgia Runoff Races Decided

The Augusta Mayor’s race started out with a field of 9 candidates and it all came down to one tonight. Local businessman Garnett Johnson won the runoff race today, beating opponent Steven Kendrick with 53% of the vote. In the May 24th primary, Kendrick led Johnson by 105 votes, but no one had 50 % of the vote, plus one, to win the race outright.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia voters reject politicizing local school boards

Voters in Cherokee and Coweta counties rejected three school board candidates backed by a right-wing federal PAC Tuesday, following similar losses in last month’s primary. It’s uncommon for political action committees to weigh in on local races, so voters were surprised to open up their mailboxes and find flyers from the 1776 Project PAC endorsing a slate of candidates ahead of the primary.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Stacey sweeps | Abrams’ clout shows in Tuesday’s Democratic runoffs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Democratic candidates endorsed by gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams won their runoffs on Tuesday, while two of former President Donald Trump’s preferred contenders lost their congressional GOP bids. Abrams now has a unified ticket of down-ballot candidates to support her bid to unseat incumbent GOP Gov....
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Results: Georgia primary runoff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s election night once again in the Peach State with several runoff elections. Polls closed at 7 p.m. and results have started to trickle in. To see each election, scroll down to the end of the page or search for a specific race. This story will be updated throughout the night […]
GEORGIA STATE
WDEF

Low turnout in Northwest Georgia for primary run-off elections

Virginia, Alabama and Georgia held elections Tuesday. Virginia has statewide primaries, while Georgia and Alabama have runoffs. In Georgia, four Republican congressional races had runoffs. But, the two biggest races are the Democratic contests for secretary of state and lieutenant governor. However Whitfield County registrar Mary Hammontree said she did...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

City of Savannah opens cooling centers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is opening cooling centers to help provide relief from extreme heat. Three community centers are expanding to serve as cooling centers for residents, effective immediately. The following centers are open to provide residents relief from the heat:. Crusader Community Center, 81 Coffee...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Georgia Sun

Live Georgia Election Results

Hit refresh to see updated results. Charlie Bailey appears to have won the Democratic Runoff for Lt. Gov. Bee Nguyen appears to have won the Democratic Runoff for Secretary of State. Janice Laws Robinson appears to have won the Democratic Runoff for Insurance Commissioner. William Boddie Jr. appears to have...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Nguyen to face Raffensperger for secretary of state

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrats chose state Rep. Bee Nguyen as their nominee for secretary of state Tuesday in primary runoff elections, voting on a position that assumed new importance after former President Donald Trump cast doubt on Georgia’s 2020 election results by making false claims of widespread voter fraud. Nguyen defeated former state Rep. […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Muscogee County voters set to go back to polls Tuesday to decide runoffs

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tuesday is runoff Election Day in Georgia. For Muscogee County voters, it creates some interesting scenarios that could be confusing. WRBL News 3’s Chuck Williams talked to Muscogee County Director of Elections and Registrations Nancy Boren about some of the Democratic-Republican ballot situations. Here’s the most simple way to put this. […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
Fox News

Latest results from AL, GA, VA primaries

Jun. 22, 2022 - 04:06 - Co-host of 'America's Newsroom' Bill Hemmer is at the big board to share the latest results from Tuesday's primaries in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia on 'Hannity.'
fox5atlanta.com

Report: Georgia power plants some of the 'dirtiest' in the country

EUHARLEE, Ga. - A report reveals Georgia is home to three of the nation's 100 dirtiest power plants. According to the report from the Atlanta-based nonprofit Environment Georgia, the 10 dirtiest power plants in the Peach State release 36 million metric tons of emissions each year - equivalent to 7.7 million cars on the road annually.
GEORGIA STATE

