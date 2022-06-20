ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Search for hit-and-run driver continues in South LA; $25K reward offered

By Alexa Mae Asperin
foxla.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH LOS ANGELES - A $25,000 reward is being offered in connection with a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles that left a person seriously injured. It happened on June 17 around 1:50 a.m. According...

www.foxla.com

foxla.com

1 killed in single-vehicle crash on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Police were investigating a deadly single-vehicle collision in Long Beach Thursday morning on the 710 Freeway. The California Highway Patrol said the crash was reported at 2:05 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the freeway at Wardlow Road. Officials said the vehicle veered off the freeway and into an embankment.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Suspect sought in East Hollywood hit-and-run

EAST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Authorities sought the public's help Wednesday to find a hit-and-run motorist responsible for injuring another motorist in the East Hollywood area in December. Police circulated video of the crash, which was reported at about 11 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2021 near Santa Monica Boulevard and Heliotrope...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Oxnard PD warn of increase in stolen trucks

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police have issued a warning after seeing an increase in the number of stolen trucks so far this year. According to police, there have been 31 total thefts (25 Chevrolet Silverado trucks and 6 GMC Sierra trucks) reported stolen in 2022. Evidence indicates thieves have found...
OXNARD, CA
foxla.com

Man with autism reported missing after U-Haul stolen in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A 63-year-old autistic man with the mental capacity of a 4-year-old was reported missing after the U-Haul he was riding in was stolen in Anaheim Wednesday. Anaheim Police Department officers responded about 2:20 p.m. to the 3100 block of West Lincoln Avenue, near the street's intersection with Beach Boulevard, and learned from the caller that the rented box truck had been stolen from the scene with James Blackwood inside, according to the department's Sgt. Jacob Gallacher.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Man suffering from gunshot wound crashes vehicle in Hollywood near W Hotel; Search for gunman continues

A Los Angeles Police Department investigation into a shooting near a traffic collision in Hollywood Wednesday evening continued into Thursday as they continued to search for a suspect wanted in the fatal incident.At about 7:00 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the corner of Selma and Argyle Avenues and found an unconscious man suffering from a gunshot wound.According to police, the victim was shot multiple times after getting into a confrontation with the suspected gunman. The victim tried to get away from the scene in his car, but ultimately crashed into parked vehicles on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAPD officer killed in training accident laid to rest

LOS ANGELES - "His life mattered, his days have become a sacred calling." That is how a very emotional father described LAPD Officer Houston Tipping’s feelings about his job. The 32-year-old was honored at a funeral service packed with high-ranking officials and representatives of law enforcement, fire and many...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Robbery Suspect Grachik Melkonyan Arrested

HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Robbery Detectives and Operations-West Bureau LAPD/ ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task Force identified and arrested a robbery suspect in the Hollywood region of Los Angeles. The LAPD reported on May 8, around 5:40 p.m., the suspect, later identified as Grachik Melkonyan, 30,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

3 arrested in Encino home invasion robbery: LAPD

LOS ANGELES - Three people were arrested shortly after a home invasion robbery occurred in the early morning hours in Encino on Wednesday, police said. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department received a radio call after a woman contacted police, but they became disconnected during the middle of the call.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Veteran randomly punched, loses consciousness near Koreatown bus stop

A veteran was knocked unconscious for seemingly no reason near a bus stop in KoreatownThe victim said that he was looking at his phone while waiting for a bus at Wilshire Boulevard and Vermont Avenue around 1:45 p.m. when the attacker came up from behind and punched him, seemingly for no reason. A witness confronted the suspect after he knocked the veteran unconscious. The attacker then grabbed the veteran, a 32-year-old man who was still unconscious, and handed him to the witness before saying "see, he's fine."The witness then placed the victim onto the bench as the attacker walked away. The veteran began to regain consciousness when paramedics arrived. The crew then transported the victim to the hospital where he was interviewed by police. The Los Angeles Police Department took a batter report and began to look into the incident. 
LOS ANGELES, CA

