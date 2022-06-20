Harper, nursing infection on left hand, hopes to return to Phillies lineup Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Phillies ’ best player, Bryce Harper , has been out of the lineup for the past couple of games because of an infection on his left hand that Harper said is underneath a healed blister.

"I've had many blisters on my hands, and I've gone through it, but I've never had an infection on my hand like this," Harper told reporters after the Phillies’ 9-3 loss to the Nationals, which denied them a sweep of the five-game series.

Harper didn't sound concerned, as there is hope he will be back in the lineup Tuesday, when the Phillies begin a two-game series at the Texas Rangers.

Would Harper have made a difference in the loss on Sunday? Maybe. His impact on the lineup is undeniable, but the Phillies’ pitching was pretty bad Sunday throughout most of the game, including by starting pitcher Zach Eflin — who gave up four runs in two innings in an outing that was intentionally limited because of a bruise to his right knee that he's nursing.

It is unknown if Eflin will make his next start, but he said he expects to. Like Harper, Eflin didn't express concern about his injury, saying it was great news that there is no structural damage.

Eflin's next start wouldn't be until Saturday anyway in San Diego.

With Harper, the hope is the infection subsides by Tuesday to get him back in the designated hitter spot.

"Just want to let it play the course and go from there," Harper said. "Been on antibiotics for 24 hours now, so hopefully, next 48 or 72 can knock it out and kind of reduce that swelling in there."