Eric Greitens' 'RINO Hunting' Ad Condemned: This 'Gets People Killed'
The Missouri GOP Senate candidate faces accusations of promoting political violence in the...www.newsweek.com
The Missouri GOP Senate candidate faces accusations of promoting political violence in the...www.newsweek.com
Does anyone else see the implications considering how Trump has offered pardons to insurrectionist. The GOP is no longer conservative and have declared war on democracy.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 6