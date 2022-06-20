ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Eric Greitens' 'RINO Hunting' Ad Condemned: This 'Gets People Killed'

By Andrew Stanton
 3 days ago
The Missouri GOP Senate candidate faces accusations of promoting political violence in the...

Doug Smith
2d ago

Does anyone else see the implications considering how Trump has offered pardons to insurrectionist. The GOP is no longer conservative and have declared war on democracy.

Sen. Susan Collins reportedly duped into confirming Justice Kavanaugh

Sen. Susan Collins said she was shocked by the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealing justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. She said Justice Kavanaugh promised her Roe was a matter of settled law before voting to confirm him in 2018. Asawin Suebsaeng, senior reporter for The Daily Beast, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez with his reporting suggesting the Senator was duped by design.June 6, 2022.
Ex-Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ ‘RINO Hunting’ Ad Is a Dumb, Dangerous Troll

Back in 1984, when former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and I were about ten years old, a man named James Oliver Huberty walked into a California McDonald’s with an uzi, a handgun, and a shotgun, and mowed down 21 people, while also injuring 19. When Huberty left his house that day, he reportedly told his wife, “I’m going hunting…hunting for humans.”
‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder who refused to certify election results sentenced for joining Capitol riot

A county official in New Mexico whose refusal to certify recent election results relies on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines has been sentenced for his role in the riots at the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – was sentenced on 17 June to 14 days in jail, including time already served, and was fined $3,000 with one year of supervised release and 60 hours of community service.He was convicted earlier this year on misdemeanor charges of entering a restricted area but was acquitted of disorderly conduct. Video footage during...
