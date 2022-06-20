ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Klay Thompson Loses Championship Hat in Hilarious Video

By Zach Koons
 3 days ago

Captain Klay will need a replacement hat when he gets to Monday’s victory parade.

The Warriors are due to celebrate their 2022 NBA Finals victory with a parade on Monday afternoon in San Francisco. Naturally, Klay Thompson decided to take his boat over to the start of the celebration.

Unfortunately, the ride didn’t go according to plan for Captain Klay.

While live on Instagram on the boat, Thompson’s new championship hat flew off of his head and into the Bay Area wind.

While surprised, the 32-year-old forward remained in rather good spirits despite losing his hat. He quickly swapped out the commemorative championship cap for a more traditional captain’s hat, which he explained fit better on his head.

NBA Finals hat or not, Thompson will be welcomed as a champion for the fourth time in his career in the Bay Area Monday. Given the number of serious injuries he has dealt with in recent seasons, this year’s parade will be extra sweet for the five-time All-Star.

Hopefully, the Warriors are able to find a spare hat for Thompson to wear by the time the celebration gets underway.

