ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jerry Jones Comments on Jimmy Johnson’s Ring of Honor Induction

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KdQzt_0gGQAA6L00

The former Dallas coach is still waiting to enter the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In 2021, in front of a national TV audience, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declared that the team’s two-time Super Bowl-winning coach, Jimmy Johnson, would be honored in the franchise’s Ring of Honor. But on Thursday, Jones was hesitant to name Johnson as one of this year’s inductees.

“Nothing to talk about there, at all,” Jones said when asked about the Ring of Honor. “That’s something that I never really decided upon almost until a week or two before I do it. Obviously the people that are qualified are career-qualified, that is a career process, but as far as the timing of any individual that will ultimately be in that Hall of Fame—I don’t have that timeframe.”

When a reporter asked Jones about his 2021 comments on Fox, Jones quickly reiterated there’s nothing to say as of now.

“I really understand that would be a part of the question, but the answer is I don’t have a time on it,” Jones said.

Jones didn’t outright deny that Johnson would miss out this year, so maybe he’s looking to make the announcement in a more formal setting to celebrate Johnson. After Jones made the declaration that Johnson would be inducted in 2021, the former coach jokingly asked, “While I’m still alive?”

Johnson, 78, has been waiting for a long time to be inducted.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Johnson
Person
Jerry Jones
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To Rob Gronkowski's Retirement Decision

We've seen Rob Gronkowski catch his final pass from Tom Brady. On Tuesday, Gronk announced he's retiring. The veteran tight end had been considering returning to play for the Bucs. Brady and Gronkowski is one of the most dominant QB-TE duos in football history. Football won't be the same without...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ring Of Honor Induction#The Cowboys Ring Of Honor#Cowboys#Hall Of Fame
The Spun

Look: Ndamukong Suh Names 1 Team He Has Interest In

On Monday, free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh appeared on ESPN's NFL Live to discuss his future in the league. He made it clear that he plans on playing this upcoming season. "[I'm] excited to really just understand where I can potentially be," Suh said. "It looks like the Bucs are...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their defensive line by adding a veteran to the mix this Tuesday. The AFC North franchise has signed veteran defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi knows the AFC North well. He's now played for the Steelers, Bengals and Browns, leaving the Ravens...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Kareem Hunt, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns RB Kareem Hunt is entering the final year of his deal with the team and is hoping to secure a contract extension to remain in his hometown. “I was born and raised here,” Hunt told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I’d love to finish my career here and just keep playing the game with (Nick) Chubb longer and with the great guys on this great team.”
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Gronkowski announces decision on NFL future

Tom Brady has decided to play at least one more season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Rob Gronkowski will not be joining him. For now, at least. Gronkowski announced on Tuesday that he is once again retiring from the NFL. He thanked the Buccaneers for an “amazing ride.”
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Deshaun Watson Settlement News

After a statement from attorney Tony Buzbee Tuesday, it appears Deshaun Watson could be on the precipice of putting 15 months of litigation behind him. The Browns quarterback has reportedly reached a confidential settlement with 20 of the 24 women who sued and accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions dating back to 2020.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Browns Could Reportedly Be Looking For Another Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns made a huge splash this offseason by acquiring Deshaun Watson. However, the star quarterback could miss a considerable amount of time this season because of a suspension. If the Browns are without Watson for several games, they could start Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. He signed a one-year,...
CLEVELAND, OH
12up

Kenny Pickett continues to make a splash with the Steelers

Big, big things are expected of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett this season and for the future. With Ben Roethlisberger retired, Pickett has some monster shoes to fill. The former Pitt standout is ready to answer the call and plenty of people believe in him. This includes LeSean McCoy, who...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Could Have Potential Gig Lined Up For 2022 Season

With Rob Gronkowski's retirement on Tuesday, many fans and analysts are wondering what's next for the all-time great tight end. One of the most likely routes for Gronk is a return to the broadcasting world. Sports media insider Andrew Marchand feels the four-time All-Pro TE could land a role with...
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

77K+
Followers
35K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy