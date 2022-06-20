How Borderline Personality Disorder Is Linked To Anger

According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) , borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a serious mental condition that affects a person's ability to control their emotions. These people often have difficulty forming and maintaining relationships as they may exhibit impulsive behaviors and have difficulty communicating properly. This illness may cause extreme mood swings and unstable feelings towards oneself and others. Borderline personality disorder leads to a distorted self-image and may result in a lack of confidence.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) reports that about 1.4% of the American population has BPD while a 75% majority of the diagnosed population is women. They also noted that this doesn't necessarily mean that men aren't as affected, but that many of them may instead have an incorrect diagnosis of PTSD or depression.

NAMI notes that many people with BPD also have other mental health conditions such as anxiety, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, and depression.

Can Borderline Personality Disorder Make You Angry?

Anger is a common feature of borderline personality disorder and it may even be referred to as "borderline rage," according to Verywell Mind , because it can be so intense and difficult to manage. Verywell Mind warns that some BPD patients may express their anger through violence, sarcasm, screaming, shouting, and yelling.

Their responses to certain triggers may be deemed inappropriate, as the amount of anger they exude in those circumstances isn't considered warranted. This deep-rooted anger stems from fears of abandonment or vulnerability, harboring negative energy for a long time, dependency issues, and mistrust of people around them, per Psychology Today .

Luckily, there are several natural ways to control intense bouts of anger. Verywell Mind suggests listening to calming music, practicing meditation or deep breathing, counting slowly from one to 10, or doing some mindfulness exercises to let go of the negative feelings. Engaging in some physical exercises or a healthy hobby may also prove to be helpful in dealing with BPD rage.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website .

Read this next: All The Ways Mental And Physical Health Are Related