New Orleans, LA

Restaurant Week in New Orleans kicks off this week, here is where to find all the great food

By Kenny Kuhn
 3 days ago

From crawfish etouffee to Caribbean jerk chicken New Orleans loves its food and to show that love, restaurants across the city celebrate with Restaurant Week in New Orleans.

For one week in June, New Orleans food lovers can enjoy a curated multi-course menu from some of the best local participating restaurants such as Arnaud’s, Antoine’s, Brennan’s, Brasa Churrasqueria, Bourbon House, and much more.

This year’s Restaurant Week New Orleans runs from June 20 to 26. Check out the menus for Restaurant Week by clicking here .

