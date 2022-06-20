Jeter Downs getting called up to the Red Sox

Now all three players who came to the Red Sox in the Mookie Betts trade can call themselves major leaguers.

The Red Sox announced they have promoted infielder Jeter Downs to the big-league club, designating newly-acquired James Norwood for assignment.

The 23-year-old Downs was acquired by the Red Sox from the Dodgers along with Alex Verdugo and catcher Connor Wong in exchange for Betts and David Price.

With Triple-A Worcester this season, Downs was hitting .180 with a .694 OPS with 11 homers and 11 stolen bases in 14 attempts.

