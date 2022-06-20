ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Pro-choice activists march in downtown Chicago

By Terry Keshner
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fSoCz_0gGQ7CMb00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - There was a small but spirited pro-choice demonstration in downtown Chicago Sunday afternoon.

Rise up 4 Abortion Rights organized the march.

“We are looking at this from the standpoint of abortion being a critical component to women’s rights,” said activist Jessie Davis.

Davis insisted that banning abortion would not safe lives, as those on the other side of the issue have argued.

“If you look at the mortality rate of women in maternity, it is way higher than with abortions,” Davis said.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 7

Donald Smith
3d ago

Pro-choice is an oxymoron by that they can endanger the mothers life in certain circumstances and these Republicans just don't care about anything but their own personal options!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BET

Evanston, Illinois Selects First Group of Black Residents To Receive Reparations After Decision To Make Cash Payments

In an attempt to address its legacy of racial discrimination, Evanston, Ill., has selected its first 16 residents to recieve $25,000 each in reparations as compensation, CBS News reports. The development comes as other states and municipalities begin to make decisions to study the possibility of reparations for discrimination and chattel slavery.
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
Block Club Chicago

Pilsen Alderman And Wife Welcome Triplets

PILSEN — Pilsen Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) added a new title to his resume this week: Dad of triplets. Sigcho-Lopez and his wife, Metropolitan Tenants Organization Board Chair Loreen Targos, welcomed son Rumiñahui and daughters Killari and Atziri Wednesday afternoon at Rush University Medical Center. They were born at 1:45, 1:46 and 1:47 p.m. after Targos was induced at 32 weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman without one document for foreign citizenship application, broken forklift blamed

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Cutting through bureaucratic red tape can be frustrating – but red tape is not the reason for one west suburban woman's frustration. She says a Cook County forklift, of all things, is to blame. Jennifer Flodin has almost everything she needs to apply for Italian citizenship for herself and her two kids. "This process has actually been ongoing for about a year," Flodin told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov on Wednesday. Flodin's grandparents are from Italy. Dual citizenship would make it easier for her family to travel to the country they love and frequently visit....
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Pro Choice#Downtown Chicago#Protest#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
chicagocrusader.com

Chicago’s minimum wage increase and fair workweek changes start July 1, 2022

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) announced the annual scheduled increase in Chicago’s minimum wage and a scheduled enhancement of the Fair Workweek ordinance requirements. Every July 1, Chicago’s minimum wage increases per the Minimum Wage Ordinance. The Chicago minimum...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
wjol.com

VP Kamala Harris Coming To Plainfield Friday

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Illinois on Friday. The VP will be making a stop in Chicago to speak at the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials 39th Annual Conference. Harris will also travel to Plainfield to highlight efforts to address the maternal health crisis. Senator Dick Durbin and Representatives Lauren Underwood and Robin Kelly will be joining her in Plainfield.
PLAINFIELD, IL
WGN Radio

World swimming bans transgender athletes

Stephanie Skora, Chief Operating Officer at Brave Space Alliance, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why the International Swimming Federation’s new “gender inclusion policy” is a step in the wrong direction. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy