Pro-choice activists march in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - There was a small but spirited pro-choice demonstration in downtown Chicago Sunday afternoon.

Rise up 4 Abortion Rights organized the march.

“We are looking at this from the standpoint of abortion being a critical component to women’s rights,” said activist Jessie Davis.

Davis insisted that banning abortion would not safe lives, as those on the other side of the issue have argued.

“If you look at the mortality rate of women in maternity, it is way higher than with abortions,” Davis said.

