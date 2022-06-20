ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Author David Hanna’s new book reflects on 1933 Chicago World’s Fair and the rise of fascism

By Terry Keshner
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X2Nag_0gGQ7BTs00

Although many Chicagoans know about the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, author David Hanna wants to make sure Chicagoans don’t forget about the 1933 World’s Fair.

Hanna’s new book is “Broken Icarus: The 1933 Chicago World’s Fair, the Golden Age of Aviation, and the Rise of Fascism.”

“That period, just before fascism and all the brutality and nastiness [were] really on the march, it was sort of that last moment before things inexorably went off the deep end,” Hanna said.

Hanna said no technology loomed larger at the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair than aviation, and the triumph of the skies was compromised by dictators.

“That was pretty common, this idea of aviation being [for the] elite,” Hanna said, “And that they were going to bring us into a new, modern future — that they were above the masses.”

Soon after the 1933 World’s Fair, they took the masses into the worst war in human history.

“World War II was so horrible,” Hanna said. “Things that were done in the name of fascism were inexcusable.”

Hanna said part of his inspiration for writing this book was watching what he called the “creep of authoritarianism” that he’s seen in the United States and across the world.

On June 25, Hanna will give a presentation at the Museum of Science and Industry focused on the people behind the rise of aviation during the 1933 World’s Fair. Following the lecture, Hanna will sign copies of his new book.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thefamilyvacationguide.com

15 of the Best Amusement Parks in Chicago

Chicago, Illinois, is among the largest cities in the US and is famed for its cuisine, music, and sightseeing. A good choice for fun is the area’s many amusement parks that have activities for both children and adults. Here are some of the best amusement parks in Chicago:. Odyssey...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
wgnradio.com

There are 10 common things that are making you more forgetful

Dr. Dana Jeffrey Plude, Deputy Director in the Division of Behavioral and Social Research with the National Institute of Aging, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why common tasks you do everyday might have an effect your memory. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fascism#Chicagoans#Wbbm N
Eater

Where to Eat Empanadas in Chicago

Originating in Spain, empanadas spread throughout Latin America where the snack developed numerous regional variations. Luckily Chicago’s diverse food scene means it’s easy to try versions from Argentina, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Peru, Colombia, Chile, and Mexico, along with fusions of the different styles and explore the differences between baked and fried preparations and the numerous sweet or savory fillings like beef, cheese, and plantains. Another key element is the dipping sauces ranging from garlicky chimichurri to spicy salsa. These 14 spots provide a delicious sampling. Customers don’t have to worry about ordering too many in the name of experimentation since empanadas usually reheat very well in an oven.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Homeowner sends warning to people getting their first house, expensive problems that could lie ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've been the first in your family to do anything big, like move away from home, or go to college, it can be intimidating.For the woman you're about to meet, it was buying a home. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports, her dream became a faulty, expensive reality and she doesn't want you to make the same mistakes. As a first time homebuyer, you'd hope Tinuke Akinyelure would be proud to show off her place in the world. "All everything is separating. So you see all the panels are separating from the the wall and that's...
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Residents Can Get Into One of Illinois’ Best Attractions For Free Next Week

Tripadvisor has a list of the best family attractions in Chicago and the order was a little surprising, to be honest. I would love to know the parameters for how they concocted this list. 6 of the top 10, in my opinion, wouldn't be the most enjoyable for the entire family. According to their list, here are what they say are the 10 best things to do in Chicago with kids.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
letsbeardown.com

POOR OLD MAN GETS BULLIED BY A BUNCH OF TEENS IN THE STREETS OF CHICAGO

This past weekend was father's day across the United States. It was supposed to be a great weekend of celebration. However, it wasn't for everybody. Here is a very disturbing video of an old man getting harassed by multiple people in the streets of Chicago. You can see men and women filming him, blocking his way and even jumping on his car.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Is the Chicago housing market boom over?

Residential Real Estate Reporter for Crain’s Chicago Business Dennis Rodkin joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. The two discuss Rodkin’s article for Crain’s in which he states that the housing marking boom is over. While more homes are being sold, home prices have continued to be flat.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy