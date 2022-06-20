ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man, woman arrested after shooting at Arlington home

By CBS DFW Staff
 3 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A man and a woman have been arrested after a shooting at an Arlington home Sunday evening, police said.

At around 6:40 p.m. June 19, police responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 2500 block of Skylark Drive. While investigating, officers learned the victim -- a 36-year-old man -- was at the house and had gone to get something out of his car when he heard gunshots coming from inside the home.

Police said as the victim began to drive away, that's when he realized he'd been shot. He then went to a nearby convenience store where first responders met him and took him to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers believed the suspect was still inside the home, so they set up a perimeter around the house and began working to get him out. And after several hours, 36-year-old Roberto Cerrillo and 36-year-old Patricia Renteria exited the home and were taken into custody.

Cerrillo was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and also unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Renteria was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants out of other cities, police said.

It's still unclear why Cerrillo began shooting from inside the house and this case remains under investigation.

