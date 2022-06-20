ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

William Clark Green Announces Extensive ‘All You Got’ Fall Tour

By Casey Young
 3 days ago
William Clark Green is hittin’ the road.

He just announced his extensive fall All You Got tour, which officially kicks off in Cheyenne, Wyoming at the beginning of September, and will run through December.

“All You Got” is the lead single from William’s Baker Hotel record that was released in March, and he also announced a new music video for the song is dropping tomorrow, as well:

“Proud to announce the ‘All You Got’ Tour! Haven’t seen some of y’all in a long time – can’t wait to get out there.

Also, keep your eyes peeled for the ‘All You Got’ music video dropping tomorrow! Tickets on sale Friday at 10am.”

It’s not super often that the Texas native goes on a run all over the country, so if he’s going to be anywhere near you on this tour, make sure you check out his live show:

2022 ‘All You Got’ tour dates:

SEP 8 THU Outlaw Saloon @ 7:00pm – Cheyenne, WY

SEP 9 FRI Montana State University @ 7:00pm – Bozeman, MT

SEP 10 SAT Pub Station @ 7:00p – Billings, MT

SEP 11 SUN The Newberry @ 7:00pm – Great Falls, MT

SEP 15 THU Lucky You Lounge @ 7:00pm – Spokane, WA

SEP 16 FRI Ponderosa Lounge & Grill @ 7:00pm – Portland, OR

SEP 17 SAT The Rocky-Tonk Saloon & Grill @ 7:00pm – Medford, OR

SEP 20 TUE Tractor Tavern @ 7:00pm – Seattle, WA

SEP 21 WED The Olympic Venue @ 7:00pm – Boise, ID

OCT 1 SAT Texas Rice Festival @ 6:00pm – Winnie, TX

OCT 5 WED High Noon Saloon @ 7:00pm – Madison, WI

OCT 6 THU The Stache @ 7:00pm Grand Rapids, MI

OCT 7 FRI 7th Street Entry @ 7:00pm – Minneapolis, MN

OCT 8 SAT Shank Hall @ 7:00pm – Milwaukee, WI

OCT 12 WED The Shelter @ 7:00pm – Detroit, MI

OCT 14 FRI HI-FI Annex @ 7:00pm Indianapolis, IN

OCT 15 SAT Zanzabar @ 7:00pm – Louisville, KY

OCT 20 THU Terminal West @ 7:00pm – Atlanta, GA

OCT 21 FRI Lori’s Roadhouse Live @ 7:00pm – West Chester Township, OH

OCT 22 SAT TempleLive Cleveland Masonic @ 7:00pm – Cleveland, OH

OCT 27 THU Thunderbird Café & Music Hall @ 7:00pm – Pittsburgh, PA

OCT 28 FRI The Bluestone @ 7:00pm – Columbus, OH

OCT 29 SAT The Loud @ 7:00pm – Huntington, WV

NOV 3 THU District Live at Plant Riverside District @ 7:00pm – Savannah, GA

NOV 4 FRI Windjammer @ 7:00pm – Isle Of Palms, SC,

NOV 5 SAT The Underground – Fillmore Charlotte @ 7:00pm – Charlotte, NC

NOV 10 THU The Grey Eagle @ 7:00pm – Asheville, NC

NOV 11 FRI Lincoln Theatre @ 7:00pm – Raleigh, NC

NOV 12 SAT The Crazy Bull @ 7:00pm – Macon, GA

DEC 1 THU The Studio at the Factory @ 7:00pm – Dallas, TX

DEC 2 FRI Temple Live @ 7:00pm – Fort Smith, AR

DEC 3 SAT TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center @ 7:00pm – Wichita, KS

DEC 7 WED Rams Head On Stage @ 7:00pm – Annapolis, MD

DEC 8 THU The Broadberry @ 7:00pm – Richmond, VA

DEC 9 FRI Sellersville Theater 1894 @ 7:00pm – Sellersville, PA

DEC 10 SAT Off The Rails @ 7:00pm – Worcester, MA

And William stopped by the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast not too long ago to talk about the new album and his career in the Texas country music scene, which is a great conversation you can check out here:

“All You Got”

Comments / 0

 

