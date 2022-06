A bipartisan advisory panel has recommended that the House Ethics Committee dismiss its review of third district Congresswoman Cindy Axne’s stock trades. Last year a watchdog group called the Campaign Legal Center accused seven House members — including Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines — of failing to report stock trades. The purchases and sales of stock were related to retirement accounts for Axne and her husband as well as 529 investment accounts for their children’s college expenses.

WEST DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO