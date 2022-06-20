Who is Tia Booth’s Fiance Taylor Mock? Here’s Everything We Know About the Father-to-Be

Meet Tia's fiancé! Bachelor Nation met Taylor Mock when he started dating Tia Booth in the summer of 2021. While Tia tried numerous times to find love during her appearances on The Bachelo r and Bachelor in Paradise , she finally found her happily ever in Nashville. Keep reading to learn more about Taylor, Tia's soon-to-be husband, after she announced she's pregnant with baby No. 1!

Who is Taylor Mock?

Taylor works as an Assistant Project Manager at Franklin Construction Group, according to his Linkedin profile.

He graduated from The University of California, Santa Barbara in 2015 with a degree in Economics. Taylor continued his education at Arizona State University and majored in Business Administration and Management in 2018.

How did Tia Booth Meet Taylor Mock?

Tia and Taylor met in January 2021 while attending a party in Nashville. The reality star went on to star on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise , though left the show as a single lady.

After returning home to Nashville, Tia and Taylor then went on their first date in the summer of 2021. “We didn’t even have a proper first date. He was still trying to wear me down, and finally I was like, ‘I’m in a good mood today. If you want to come hang with me at my house, I have errands to do and stuff to do at my house, but if you want to come hang with me while I do that, OK,’” she recalled of how their relationship began during an October 2021 episode of her podcast, “Click Bait. ” She added, “And that was the first time we hung out just us.”

The pair became Instagram official in October of that year, while both Tia and Taylor have continued to share adorable photos together on their social media pages.

When Did Tia Booth and Taylor Mock Get Engaged?

Tia announced that she and Taylor had become engaged in April 2022. “Never been more shocked or sure in my life I love you so much Tay, my FIANCÉ!!!” the brunette beauty wrote while showing off her stunning engagement ring in an Instagram post .

In addition to sharing a photo of the ring, Tia also posted a clip of Taylor getting down on one knee as he popped the question.

Are Tia Booth and Taylor Mock Expecting a Child?

Tia announced her first pregnancy via Instagram in June 2022. The former reality star shared black-and-white photos of the couple cradling her baby bump. "Happy heavenly Father's Day to the first man I ever loved and Happy soon-to-be Father's Day to my forever," she wrote, referring to her late dad and Taylor, respectively.

However, fans noticed that the photos had been deleted from Tia’s account shortly after it had been posted . She took to her Instagram Stories to explain that the maternity shoot had disappeared from her Instagram feed while she was away from her phone.

“My post disappeared!!! What in the actual F [Instagram]??? I was outside watering my grass not even near my phone and it disappeared!!!” the physical therapist said.

Tia has seen re-added the pregnancy announcement post onto her Instagram feed.