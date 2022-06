I would like to respond to Ms. Willyard’s letter in the May 20 Mountain Democrat regarding the homeless. It is clear she believes those living in homeless camps, especially those using drugs, as unworthy of any of our help or tax dollars. It seems that her solution to the problem is to do nothing. That is what this county has done for the last several years and the problem has only gotten worse.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO