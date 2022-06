BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been extradited back to a northeast Kansas county from Nebraska after he was arrested on a warrant with a $75,000 bond. On Wednesday, June 15, Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant says that based on a lengthy investigation, Jay Bechtold, 40, of Bruning, Neb., was extradited from Nebraska and transported to the Brown Co. Jail on a $75,000 felony arrest warrant.

