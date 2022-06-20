ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Congress members seek more time to use Orleans Katrina aid

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Members of Congress from Louisiana are calling for federal officials to extend deadlines for spending Hurricane Katrina recovery funds on New Orleans road and water infrastructure projects.

Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy and Rep. Troy Carter have released a joint letter outlining reasons for extending the time to spend the $2 billion by August 2023, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

The letter states that “a cursory understanding of Hurricane Katrina’s magnitude and impact on New Orleans, as well as subsequent storms and events make a compelling case” for an extension.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration has acknowledged it cannot meet the deadline, which was established under a 2015 settlement with FEMA made during former Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s administration.

The city’s infrastructure chief, Joseph Threat, said Cantrell’s administration plans to request extensions on a project-by-project basis over the next year.

The Katrina funds are the primary source of a citywide construction program totaling more than 200 projects. Threat said the city has spent about half the FEMA money.

Construction delays have infuriated residents as City Hall and contractors have pointed fingers at one another.

“It’s a host of individual extensions that are rolling,” Threat said, adding that he did not know how many projects would need extensions.

Extension requests must come from the state. State officials said Friday they are working with the Cantrell administration to compile the voluminous documentation needed to support the city’s extension requests.

Threat said Friday that spiraling prices resulting from inflation have caused additional challenges.

“I’ve had several – five to 10 bids – come back that I couldn’t even award because they were 300% over the budget,” Threat said.

The city’s prospects for extensions are uncertain. A FEMA spokesperson said Friday the agency “may grant extensions to individual projects based on demonstrated work, such as contracts awarded for construction,” adding that it would “not grant an extension for all public assistance projects for Hurricane Katrina.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Bid to remove east bank levee authority board member fails

An attempt by the east bank levee authority to remove a board member who opposed the appointment of the authority's director has failed, closing a chapter on a controversy that drew further attention to a cyber scam at the public body that helps oversee the region's flood protection. In a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
ladatanews.com

Congressman Troy Carter, Senators Cassidy, Kennedy Ask FEMA to Extend Hurricane Katrina Recovery Deadline

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. and U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. and John Kennedy yesterday requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) extend the August 2023 deadline for the city of New Orleans to use the public assistance it received in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. The city received nearly $2 billion in relief from FEMA to repair roads and pipes damaged during the storm.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
Person
Bill Cassidy
Person
Mitch Landrieu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Politics Federal#The Times Picayune#The New Orleans Advocate
The Associated Press

Wisconsin election investigator says he deleted records

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired to investigate President Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state testified Thursday that he routinely deleted records, and deactivated a personal email account, even after receiving open records requests. Michael Gableman testified in a court hearing about...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Lawsuit challenges Missouri voting aid restrictions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Civil rights activists sued Missouri on Wednesday over a decades-old law that prohibits volunteers from offering ballot-booth help to multiple voters who have physical disabilities or are unable to read or write. The federal lawsuit contends Missouri’s limits on voter assistance violate federal voting...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
uptownmessenger.com

Viewpoint: What New Orleans needs now

I have always admired composers Hal David and Burt Bacharach. In 1965 they penned a sweet little tune that vocalist Jackie DeShannon made famous: “What the World Needs Now is Love.” When thinking about the current state of affairs in the Crescent City, an adaptation of that 57-year-old classic, which rose to No. 7 on the US Hot 100, is appropriate.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

955K+
Followers
462K+
Post
432M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy