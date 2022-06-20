ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed man fatally shot after firing at Los Angeles police

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police officers fatally shot a man who opened fire on them when they responded to 911 calls reporting that a man pointed a gun at people on a street and tried to carjack a motorist, a police spokesperson said Monday.

The incident unfolded around 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the Pacoima area of the San Fernando Valley.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, said Officer Norma Eisenman.

The suspect was described as being in his 20s and his identity was not known, Eisenman said.

“No officers or bystanders were injured during the incident,” she said.

