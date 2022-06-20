Today's Wordle Answer (#366) - June 20, 2022

Without the Game Boy, Nintendo would be a far different company today. While Nintendo had found huge success with NES, its jump to cartridge-based portable gaming in 1989 changed the course of gaming history, informing Nintendo's portable design choices for decades to come. You could even argue that the Nintendo Switch doesn't exist today without the pioneer that was the Game Boy. The Game Boy wasn't the first pocket gaming device (it wasn't even Nintendo's first), but it was easily the most impressive and influential. It also happened to boast a staggeringly good library of games during its lengthy run in the spotlight. We've rounded up the 10 best original Game Boy games (in alphabetical order).

