Alabama State

Grace's Monday Midday Forecast

WAAY-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA second round of potentially dangerous heat...

www.waaytv.com

WAAY-TV

Heat continues to close out the week

Thursday will mark the 12th consecutive day with highs in the 90s for North Alabama (all-time record is 37 straight days in 2010). Yesterday was likely the peak of this heat wave. Muscle Shoals hit 102 Wednesday but Huntsville came up just short at 99. Fortunately, we are not expecting highs to reach 100 this afternoon. A weak cold front moving through the area this morning will be just enough to keep our highs in the mid 90s today. Other than a few more clouds and a stronger breeze out of the north, we stay dry today and Friday with more of the same hot temperatures.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
fox35orlando.com

Triple threat: Watch as 3 waterspouts swirl off the Alabama coast

MOBILE, Ala. - It’s like a scene from the movie "Twister" – but only over water. Beachgoers in Alabama watched as not one, not two but three waterspouts danced on Mobile Bay Monday morning. More waterspouts were spotted along the coast, prompting the National Weather Service in Mobile...
MOBILE, AL
WAAY-TV

Summer heat continues to officially kick off the new season

Happy first day of Summer (officially)! We are currently on a nine-day streak of highs in the 90s and that streak has no signs of being snapped anytime soon. Today's forecast pushes highs into the upper 90s for most of North Alabama. It's not of the question for a few spots in northwest Alabama to touch 100 degrees today. Feels like temperatures will peak around 101 this afternoon. While that falls short of Heat Advisory criteria, it will still be hot enough for potential heat-related illnesses. Make sure you take it easy if outside for an extended time over the next few days!
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Health officials issue warning as Alabama’s heatwave continues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Record-breaking heat and heat advisories are taking a toll on many in Alabama. Some summer camps are making adjustments to keep children safe and indoors. Cooling stations are also opening in Montgomery. Currently, Montgomery public libraries and community centers can be used as cooling stations to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Runoff, arrest updates, Tutwiler Hall: Down in Alabama

If you were looking for an old-fashion concession speech and party unity and “now we must unify to win in November” after Alabama’s U.S. Senate runoff, well, as they say, bless your little pea-pickin’ heart. On today’s briefing we have some of the highlights from yesterday’s...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

This Alabama tourist attraction changed its name. Did you notice?

The move didn’t come with far-reaching fanfare, but one of Alabama’s best-known natural tourist attractions rebranded this month, complete with a new name. Looking for DeSoto Caverns? Forget it. The name and the friendly conquistador mascot have gone away. If you like the idea of going to Childersburg and descending into a spectacular cave where the average year-round temperature is around 60 degrees, Majestic Caverns is the place you’re looking for.
ALABAMA STATE
gooddaylivingal.com

Swine Time Night Shoot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) continues to provide citizens with groundbreaking opportunities to explore the outdoors in new, innovative ways. The ADCNR’s Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division’s (WFF) Law Enforcement Section recently held a Night Shoot at the Cahaba River Wildlife Management...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Report: Alabama ranks near bottom on levels of patriotism

Alabama ranks near the bottom in levels of patriotism, according to a recent nationwide report on patriotic feelings and actions among American citizens. The analysis, conducted by WalletHub, evaluated levels of military and civic engagement through 13 relevant metrics, including average military enlistees per 1,000 civilian adults and shares of residents who participate in groups or organizations, to determine levels of patriotic sentiments in U.S States.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL

