It’s hot. I could finish the column with just that statement and it would be the most accurate thing I’ve ever written. With baseball camps in full swing, I tried to imagine shivering in a deer stand on a cold December day to get through the day. It didn’t work. Sweat continued to pour out of every pore in my body while I watched 9-10 year old kids run around like it was 72 degrees with a breeze. The good news is, it won’t be hot forever.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO