New Orleans, LA

Saints could be interested in trading for Kenyan Drake

By Kristen Wong
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints are on the prowl for extra running back depth this offseason and might be willing to strike a fair trade with the Raiders for Kenyan Drake. NOLA reportedly tried out running back David Johnson last week, but it seems more and more unlikely that the team will...

