A culvert that had washed out on LIV 230, east of the Green Hills Golf Course has been replaced and the road is open. The culvert washed out in the storms. LIV 261 remains closed due to a failed tube in the same storm. The closure is east of the Chillicothe airport and north of US 36, between LIV 230 and LIV 234. They are still waiting on a replacement culvert.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO