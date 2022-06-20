Man Charged in Downtown Fremont Apartment Shooting

A Fremont man has been charged in the shooting of a man in a downtown Fremont apartment on June 16.

Steven Skinner is charged with assault with intent to murder, a felony punishable by up to life in prison, and a felony firearms charge, punishable by two years in prison. Skinner is also facing misdemeanor charges of domestic violence, punishable by up to 93 days in the jail, and possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, also punishable by up to 93 days in the jail.

A probable cause conference is set for June 30, with a preliminary examination tentatively set for July 7. Both hearings will be held at the 78th District Court in White Cloud.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2100.