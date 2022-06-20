ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Motorcyclists Hospitalized In Separate Crashes In East Des Moines

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Des Moines, IA) -- Two motorcyclists are in the hospital after separate crashes that happened less than two-and-a-half hours apart on Des...

iheart.com

Motorcyclist Dies In Southeast Des Moines Crash With Pickup Truck

(Des Moines, IA) -- A motorcyclist involved in a crash in southeast Des Moines has died from their injuries. Police say the motorcyclist was speeding down Southeast 14th Street around 6:58 p.m. Monday when they were hit by a pickup truck near Virginia Avenue. The motorcyclist died at the hospital and hasn't been identified. Police say this is the eighth traffic death in Des Moines this year.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police identify man killed in Des Moines motorcycle crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night. Police say 33-year-old Shawn Tesdall, of Des Moines, died from his injuries. The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. near Southeast 14th and Virginia. Police believe the motorcycle was traveling...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Video proves self-defense in Hy-Vee shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Sunday, Des Moines police officers responded to an active shooter alert coming over dispatch; as reports came in of a gunshot at Hy-Vee on Euclid Avenue. Once police got to the store and controlled the scene, witness testimony and video camera footage would fill in the blanks of an altercation […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police looking for Dollar General store robber

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are requesting the community’s assistance with identifying an armed robbery suspect in connection to crimes committed at Dollar General stores in the area. Between April 15 and April 29, four robberies of Dollar General stores occurred in the city of Des...
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Passenger Ejected In Rollover Accident Near Guthrie Center; Occupants Report Only Minor Injuries

The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office has released the details of a Friday afternoon rollover accident just east of Guthrie Center. According to law enforcement, the accident occurred at approximately 1:19 p.m. near the intersection of Noah Avenue and Highway 44. Their investigation found a 17-year-old female driver was traveling southbound when she lost control of the 2003 Chevrolet S10 she was driving and entered the north ditch. The truck rolled, coming to rest on its top. Authorities say an 11-year-old male passenger was ejected through the back window during the rollover but sustained only minor injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to Guthrie County Hospital by Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services for treatment. The driver and a 14-year-old male passenger also noted minor injuries and were transported by private vehicle. Damage to the pickup was estimated at $1,500.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Creston Police Issue Missing Person Alert

CRESTON, IA – Officers with the Creston Police Department have issued a missing persons alert for a 30-year old male last seen in the Creston area around June 12th. Garrett Ray Woodhull is described as 6 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds and of American Indian ethnicity. He has brown hair and brown eyes. The Iowa Missing Person Information Clearinghouse describes Woodhull as having a physical or mental disability.
CRESTON, IA
K92.3

4-Year-Old Iowa Girl Fatally Shot Herself, Dad Now Charged

*This story includes graphic details and may be difficult for some readers. Following the tragic death of a young Iowa girl, authorities have released details on what happened and charged the father in the case. On the morning of Monday, May 16 police in Ankeny, in central Iowa, were called...
ANKENY, IA
KCRG.com

Two shot at Hy-Vee parking lot in Des Moines Sunday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Police say two people were shot following an argument at a Hy-Vee, in Des Moines Sunday morning. Authorities responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 10 a.m. at the Hy-Vee located at 2450 East Euclid Avenue in Des Moines. They say the suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Guns & ammo seized, teen charged as adult in Fort Dodge investigation

FORT DODGE, Iowa – An investigation into several shots fired incidents in Fort Dodge has resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old and the seizure of multiple firearms, ammunition, and narcotics. The Fort Dodge Police Department has been investigating the incidents that happened over the last few weeks and said they were likely between two […]
FORT DODGE, IA
theperrynews.com

Indianola man arrested for allegedly assaulting brother

An Indianola man was arrested Sunday night for allegedly assaulting his brother in West Des Moines. Nicholas David Bradshaw, 37, of 703 E. Euclid Ave., Indianola, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and first-offense possession of a controlled substance. The incident began about 8 p.m....
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Intruder who was shot multiple times now faces charges in Iowa

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — A man who was shot after allegedlybreaking into an Adair County home earlier this month has been released from the hospital and faces new charges. Twenty-five-year-old Luis Penaloza Garcia, of Omaha, Nebraska, is charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, second-degree theft and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Police release updates in the Des Moines apartment shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department have released updates in the investigation of an apartment complex shooting that happened Saturday evening. The police department said the victims in the shooting are a 17-year-old male, a 16-year-old male, and a 16-year-old female. All victims are expected to make a full recovery and their […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Police investigating the death of an Oskaloosa woman

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Oskaloosa Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the death of Alison Cooper of Newton. Cooper died on June 18th. Cooper was pronounced dead after being taken to Mahaska Health. The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiners will conduct...
WHO 13

Plane makes emergency landing in Jasper County field

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — An Illinois pilot came up about 40 miles short in his fuel calculations on Tuesday, forcing him to make an emergency landing in an Iowa bean field. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday north of Sully. A pilot and a passenger reported that they’d […]
JASPER COUNTY, IA

