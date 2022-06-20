ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poway, CA

Mayor Steve Vaus discusses Poway’s Alert System to help prevent tragedies

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Poway Mayor Steve Vaus is asking for...

KPBS

Missing children in Baja California

Families in Baja California form their own search groups to find missing children. Meanwhile, monkeypox cases are growing nationwide, but remain low in San Diego County. Plus, the city of San Diego has a new street vendor ordinance in place.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego small businesses prepare for summer tourism

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Summer is in full swing, and thousands of tourists are flocking to San Diego’s beaches. Small business in the area are ecstatic, as it is the first summer season without COVID-19 regulations. KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was in Mission Beach speaking with small business owners...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Supervisor Jim Desmond pushes to put 10 time felon behind bars permanently

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Jim Desmond is making a huge push to get a 10 time felon locked up permanently, instead of letting him free. The felon in question, Craig Blas, has been arrested, and then paroled and released a total of ten times since 2020. His most recent arrest was a probation violation in which they found a handgun magazine, 36 grams of methamphetamine, 235 fentanyl pills, 3.6 grams of powder fentanyl, a loaded magazine, a digital scale, and baggies consistent with the kind used to package illegal narcotics in the car.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

WATCH: Brawl at the Border South of San Diego

Witnesses captured on camera over the weekend a large fight that came to blows amid long lines at the border south of San Diego. Several videos shared on social media show a group of people fighting in the line to enter the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Sunday. The video shows a group of people fighting as other drivers scream and honk in the background.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: How Vista Struck Out on Shelter

A few months ago, the city of Vista sent out a request for proposals from homeless service providers to open and run a shelter. But it failed to garner any bids. Those providers are telling us the city failed to help them see how it would pay for it or where it could possibly be located.
VISTA, CA
osidenews.com

Feeding San Diego has several Oceanside locations for youth food program

Oceanside CA— This summer, Feeding San Diego is providing nutritious meals to youths in need as part of the Summer Food Service Program, a critical part of its hunger-relief services across San Diego County. SFSP provides vital support during the summer months to ensure that youths are getting the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
iheart.com

Here Are All of the San Diego 4th of July Fireworks Locations For 2022

CAMP PENDLETON - Del Mar Beach. This fireworks show will take place at Del Mar Beach which is part of the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base. Anyone with active military I.D. is welcome to attend. Fireworks will begin at 9pm.This fireworks show will be synchronized to a custom music soundtrack heard only on Star 94.1 FM.
SAN DIEGO, CA

