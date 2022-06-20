Mayor Steve Vaus discusses Poway’s Alert System to help prevent tragedies

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Supervisor Jim Desmond is making a huge push to get a 10 time felon locked up permanently, instead of letting him free. The felon in question, Craig Blas, has been arrested, and then paroled and released a total of ten times since 2020. His most recent arrest was a probation violation in which they found a handgun magazine, 36 grams of methamphetamine, 235 fentanyl pills, 3.6 grams of powder fentanyl, a loaded magazine, a digital scale, and baggies consistent with the kind used to package illegal narcotics in the car.

