WARSAW — A Warsaw man will have the opportunity to serve a four-year sentence locally if he is accepted to the county jail’s addiction rehabilitation program. In the first case, Ridley Lee Brown, 42, 502 Oldfather St., Warsaw, was charged with possession of a narcotic drug, a level 6 felony. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony, in a second case. Five additional criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO