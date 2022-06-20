ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina Post

Police: Kansas girl dies after shooting on Father's Day

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on Father's Day in Wyandotte County and have...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMBC.com

Police in KCK investigate fatal crash on Shawnee Drive

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas said they are investigating a traffic fatality Wednesday night on Shawnee Drive in the Turner area. Authorities said Shawnee Drive was closed between Locust and South 47th streets to allow police to investigate. No other information has been released. Refresh...
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kansas#Police#Violent Crime#Ems
Salina Post

Kan. burglary suspect arrested after he runs from crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after he ran from an accident. Just before 2p.m. June 19, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle accident in the 2800 block of NW 75 Highway, according to Deputy Shayna Anderson.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
921news.com

Rollover Accident in Cass County Seriously Injures Juvenile

The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a one vehicle accident on Wednesday, June 22nd at 23803 East Bluestem Drive in Cass County. The accident occurred at approximately 1:25pm when an EZ Go Work Horse, driven by a 16-year-old male from Pleasant Hill, failed to negotiate a curve on gravel, causing him to loss control and the vehicle to overturn, trapping the driver.
CASS COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Narcotics found, 1 person arrested in Topeka drug bust

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The DEA responded to an incident involving narcotics early Thursday morning in the Lake Shawnee area. Authorities were called to the 3100 block of SE Pisces Ave. around 6 a.m. DEA officials on scene tell 13 NEWS they found drugs inside a home in that area...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Police ID Kansas man who died after crash into light pole

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend accident have identified the victim as 33 year-old Michael Travis Gibbons of Lawrence, according to a media release. Just after 2a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a single vehicle collision at the intersection of 31st St and Atchison...
LAWRENCE, KS
northeastnews.net

Pedestrian suffers critical injuries in early morning hit and run

A female pedestrian who was standing in the traffic lanes of Independence Avenue around 2:30 Thursday morning near the intersection of Indiana Avenue suffered life threatening injuries when she was struck by a black, Toyota SUV traveling west on The Avenue. According to police reports, the driver of the Toyota didn’t see the pedestrian until it was too late, striking her and knocking her in to the eastbound lanes of Independence where an unknown vehicle traveling east struck the pedestrian.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
15K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy