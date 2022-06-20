Police: Kansas girl dies after shooting on Father's Day

A female pedestrian who was standing in the traffic lanes of Independence Avenue around 2:30 Thursday morning near the intersection of Indiana Avenue suffered life threatening injuries when she was struck by a black, Toyota SUV traveling west on The Avenue. According to police reports, the driver of the Toyota didn’t see the pedestrian until it was too late, striking her and knocking her in to the eastbound lanes of Independence where an unknown vehicle traveling east struck the pedestrian.

INDEPENDENCE, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO