ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telluride, CO

Music-lovers rejoice for the return of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival

By Aspen Public Radio
aspenpublicradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a cancelled 2020 and a scaled back 2021, the Telluride Bluegrass Festival was back in full force...

www.aspenpublicradio.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KJCT8

More monsoon showers and thunder on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Summer Solstice happened early Tuesday morning at 3:13 AM MDT. The solstice marks the beginning of summer, but what exactly is it? If you follow the sun daily throughout the year, you’ll notice that it drifts northward and then southward and then northward again. The solstice is the sun’s northernmost post before it turns around and starts to drift toward the south again. Today is also the day with the longest daylight of the year with 14 hours and 58 minutes at Grand Junction. Days will gradually grow shorter now as the sun drifts southward. It will turn around and head north again at the Winter Solstice in December.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Showers and storms increase, but we won’t all get rained on

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Country Jam starts Thursday. Weather looks great, overall, but a few showers or thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday in the afternoons and evenings. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s beneath an otherwise partly to mostly sunny sky. Showers will generally be brief if they happen. It’s entirely possible that showers stay clear of Mack for the entirety of Country Jam.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Jalopnik

Two Killed in "Horrific" 140-MPH Crash During Crown Rally

A crash on Thursday left two participants in the Crown Rally West dead after their Porsche 911 Turbo left the roadway at 140 mph on a country highway in Colorado. The crash occurred on Highway 141 about 15 miles West of Norwood, according to the San Miguel Sheriff’s office out of Telluride, Colorado. Police on the scene said it was one of the worst crashes they’d ever seen. Images posted to Twitter show a Porsche 911 Turbo twisted beyond recognition.
TELLURIDE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluegrass#Rejoice#Campground
CBS Denver

Montrose’s Jared Newman Sent To Prison, Ordered To Repay $880,000 Stolen From Gov’t To Support ‘Lavish’ Lifestyle

DENVER (CBS4) — A 44-year-old Montrose man, Jared Newman, must repay nearly $880,000 that was fraudulently funneled from the government agency which employed him as a warehouse clerk, a federal judged ordered earlier this month. Newman is responsible for the entire amount received by he, a co-worker and friends and family members who established shell companies and fraudulently invoiced Newman’s employer, Western Area Power Administration (WAPA). Newman directly received “kickbacks” totaling $652,292, according to the facts of the plea agreement in the case. The Denver federal judge also sentenced Newman to 55 months in prison. “Newman used most of the funds to support his...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy