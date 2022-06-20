ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

How marriage rates have changed in New Mexico

By Stacker
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(STACKER) – Marriage rates in the U.S. have been on the decline for several decades. Giggster looked at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention marriage rate data in New Mexico, you can read the national story here. Cultural critics and numerous sociologists have bemoaned declining marriage rates, citing...

www.krqe.com

KRQE News 13

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in New Mexico

(STACKER) The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
centraloregondaily.com

Massive New Mexico blaze blamed on miscalculations, errors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Forest Service employees made multiple miscalculations, used inaccurate models and underestimated how dry conditions were, causing a planned burn to reduce the threat of wildfires to turn into the largest blaze in New Mexico’s recorded history. The agency on Tuesday released the findings...
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

New Mexico receives part of Carnival Cruise settlement

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state will receive more than $11,000 in settlement money stemming from a 2019 data breach at Carnival Cruise Lines. New Mexico joined an investigation with 45 other states after a hacker broke into the company’s system and accessed names, addresses, passport numbers, and other personal information. The multistate settlement resulted in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Hobbs News-Sun

Sick leave for all workers in New Mexico begins July 1

The law of the land, starting July 1, will be an hour earned sick leave for 30 hours worked. For virtually all privately employed workers, full time, part time, temporary and seasonal. The Healthy Workplaces Act of 2021, requiring all private employers in New Mexico to allow employees to accrue...
HOBBS, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Hermits Peak Fire details, Reversing stance on homeless, Rainy day, Street racing ban, New exhibit

Wednesday’s Top Stories Officials announce increased police presence in downtown Albuquerque Hundreds killed in deadliest Afghanistan quake in 2 decades Former New Mexico governor working to rescue Americans in other countries New Mexico fire evacuees say they’re still trying to get help from FEMA Lydia Warren is ready for whatever her MMA career has to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Over $40 million in funding will go to 32 New Mexico governments

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 32 local governments in New Mexico will receive a total of $46.3 million in funding for 2022, the Department of the Interior announced Thursday. Since local governments cannot tax federal land, these Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) help with costs of maintaining important community services. “The nearly $500 million being distributed […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

StretchLab opens new location in New Mexico

Taking care of ourselves is important. Nutrition, exercise, and sleep are what we usually think of. Something we need to add to that list is stretching. StretchLab can help find the best fitness goals for you. Stretching helps with increasing mobility and can be beneficial to overall wellness. They currently...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: New Mexico Lawmakers Brace for Fallout over the Certification Controversy in Many Counties

Jeers of "traitors" were thrown at some state commissioners as they cast their votes. "The drama over certifying New Mexico’s primary election results might be over for now, but there could be political fallout as lawmakers review a state election code that requires counties to approve their vote results before the statewide canvass can be certified." —Dan Boyd.
Santa Fe Reporter

Otero County Certifies Election Results as Griffin Fined, Sentenced to Time Served

Aid-in-dying law expanded options for New Mexicans. This weekend marked one year since New Mexico adopted its medical aid in dying law allowing terminally ill patients to obtain medication to end their lives. A nonprofit advocacy group says it is aware of more than 100 people who accessed the medicine, 90% of whom were enrolled in hospice and whose deaths were attended by clinicians at the bedside. “This new law is a powerful reaffirmation of the right to self-determination that allows us to make our own healthcare decisions and have a measure of control regarding our end-of-life options,” Barak Wolff, board chairman of nonprofit End of Life Options New Mexico, said in a statement, noting, “Some seriously ill folks will want to pursue every possible treatment with the intent of living as long as possible...while others may be suffering physically and/or existentially and they may choose to hasten their death by using medical aid in dying or other available options. There is no right answer. It is for each of us to decide, if we are fortunate enough to have such choices available to us.” New Mexico was the 11th jurisdiction in the US to authorize medical aid in dying as one of the choices available to qualified individuals at the end of life.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rainy morning for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Widespread, light and moderate rainfall is moving north from the southern state line, through the Rio Grande Valley, up to the northern mountains and northeast highlands. It is going to be a very rain day for the Valley and northern mountains. Only isolated showers will be possible in the east plains and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

