ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Fire-damaged surfboard rack in Waikiki to be removed

By Chelsee Yee
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DThf8_0gGPz1vB00

Theresa Strange has been a tenant at "Da Racks" for five years. She said the racks have served as a meeting place, a community and source of camaraderie.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Final aloha to beloved 19-year-old monk seal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NOAA announced Wednesday a 19-year-old monk seal RE74 has died. The monk seal — better known as ‘Benny’ — was found on Mokuleia beach last week, officials said. Benny was born on Kauai in 2002. He survived two life saving surgeries to...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Groundbreaking ceremony held for community-driven shopping center in Kapolei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new community-driven retail shopping center broke ground in Kapolei on Wednesday. Ho’omaka Marketplace will be built at the northwest corner of Kapolei and Kualakai Parkways. The nearly 46,000 square foot shopping center will be home to the highly anticipated Chik-Fil-A, including a Longs Drugs store,...
KAPOLEI, HI
KITV.com

Oahu teenager turns passion for baking into a business

HONOLULU (KITV4) - An Oahu high school senior turned her passion for baking into a business. 16-year-old Kyra Lung opened up her own cookie shop "Kyra The Baker" at International Market Place in Waikiki over the weekend. The young entrepreneur her love of baking started at a young age, but...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Sports
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rising costs force closure of local favorite Kaneohe restaurant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After nearly 16 years serving local favorites, Dean’s Drive Inn is shutting its doors for good. In an online post on Monday, owners Dean and Dee Mishima said the rising cost of food and supplies had made it impossible to stay in business. They encourage customers...
KANEOHE, HI
KHON2

LIST: Have a blast at these Fourth of July events, celebrations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Now that things are almost back to normal, this year’s Fourth of July is sure to go out with a bang. Make the most of your Independence Day with these fun-filled events to celebrate with family and friends: Independence Day events and activities on Oahu: Fireworks & Car Show Festival at Haleiwa […]
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surfboard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
travelawaits.com

7 Things You Need To Know Before Visiting Diamond Head On Oahu, Hawaii

One of the most recognized landmarks in Hawaii, Diamond Head State Monument in downtown Honolulu is my own personal Everest — one that I successfully summited! Climbing to the top of Diamond Head’s crater rim is a popular activity for visitors as well as a favorite workout loop for locals. It’s not every day that you can boast that you’re hiking up the side of a volcano in a capital city, but it happens every day here.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Ample sunshine and windward showers for the islands through next week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy easterly trade winds will persist through Thursday, then ease Friday into the weekend. Clouds and showers will favor windward the mauka areas, mainly through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through. A return of breezy trades is expected early next week.
HONOLULU, HI
wdcnews6.com

The Best Poke in Honolulu: 11 Restaurants to Hit

For the uninitiated, poke (which implies “to chop” or “to slice” in Hawaiian) is mostly a dish of uncooked, chopped fish and onions, seasoned with soy sauce and sesame oil. It isn’t some overwrought bowl with additional toppings and kale, labeled as poké or poki on the menu at a bougie fast-casual outlet such as you see on the Mainland. Although you’ll discover all types of variations on the sauces and components, starting from cooked seafood like shrimp and clams to even non-seafood components, akin to beets and beef, there are actually simply three varieties of poke, often made with ‘ahi, that locals love most. The primary is shoyu, the aforementioned selection with soy sauce and sesame oil. You’ll additionally see limu or Hawaiian, made with limu (seaweed) and ‘inamona (roasted and crushed kukui, or candlenut). And eventually there’s spicy, a creamy mayo-based variation.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy