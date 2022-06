BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With most of June being quiet in the tropics, a new wave moving off the coast of Africa has the attention of the National Hurricane Center. The NHC says a tropical wave moving very slowly west in the far eastern Atlantic has a low-end chance of development over the next 5 days. The wave will move into a more favorable environment for organization in the coming days, and may continue to develop over the next week or two, but there is still a large degree of uncertainty regarding track and overall strength.

BRYAN, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO