And as Lead-Deadwood’s social studies teachers may point out (at least until they are stifled by the new social studies curriculum Governor Noem is importing from Trumpofascist Hillsdale College), America itself is a social agenda, promoting for nearly 250 years the radical and evolving propositions that all people are created equal and that government of the people should be run by the people for the people. We are a nation founded in controversy, blood, and commitment to the overthrow of tyrants. Our national agenda remains controversial here and abroad, where we see tyrants willing to wage all sorts of warfare—with lies and riots as well as good old bullets and bombs—to stifle our agenda.

DEADWOOD, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO